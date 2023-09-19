The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Milwaukee Bucks

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

For the Milwaukee Bucks, the 2023-24 season has an increased sense of urgency to it, as they fell flat in the first round a year ago leading to a coaching change and some additional chatter from Giannis Antetokounmpo about his future with the team. Giannis has made clear his expectation is to contend for a title every year in Milwaukee, and if he feels the commitment to doing that ever changes from the Bucks, he would start looking at his options. As such, the Bucks will want to show their star that they are still one of the East’s best this year and it starts with a roster featuring five players above an 82 OVR in NBA 2K24, and a 99 rating in each category as a team.

Milwaukee Bucks: 99 OVR, 99 OFF, 99 DEF

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96

Jrue Holiday: 87

Khris Middleton: 85

Brook Lopez: 84

Bobby Portis Jr.: 82

Grayson Allen: 75

Pat Connaughton: 75

Jae Crowder: 75

Malik Beasley: 75

MarJon Beauchamp: 73

Robin Lopez: 73

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72

TyTy Washington Jr.: 72

AJ Green: 71

Andre Jackson Jr.: 70

Lindell Wigginton: 70