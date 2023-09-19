The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Philadelphia 76ers

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

For the Philadelphia 76ers, the expectations are still to compete for a title with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, but they have to navigate the extremely delicate James Harden situation, with no clear path forward with the former MVP. Harden wants out, but the Sixers can’t get anything close to enough back for him on an expiring to match his production and importance to the team. For now, they’re headed toward training camp with him still on the roster as their second best player, but how this situation unfolds will determine how seriously the Sixers get taken in the East. In the meantime, they’re among the best 2K squads available.

Philadelphia 76ers: 96 OVR, 98 OFF, 94 DEF

Joel Embiid: 96

James Harden: 89

Tyrese Maxey: 85

Tobias Harris: 81

De’Anthony Melton: 78

Patrick Beverley: 76

Mo Bamba: 76

Paul Reed: 76

PJ Tucker: 75

Montrezl Harrell: 75

Danuel House Jr.: 73

Danny Green: 73

Furkan Korkmaz: 70

Jaden Springer: 70

Filip Petrusev: 70