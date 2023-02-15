The NBA likes to find ways for people outside of the world of basketball to get involved in its All-Star festivities. The obvious way is for folks to participate in the Celebrity Game on Friday, but over the years, the league has made the entire weekend into a larger and larger event, with some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment playing prominent roles.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the various celebrities and artists who will participate in All-Star weekend this time around. Things will begin on Friday night, when Ben Affleck will hop on the mic for the Celebrity Game to announce the participants — you can see who is playing in this year’s game right here.

Sunday’s game will be a star-studded affair right from the jump. Jewel and Jully Black will sing the national anthems of the United States and Canada, respectively, while Post Malone will put on a pregame show after the All-Star Draft. And before things tip off, Vin Diesel is slated to do the intros for this year’s game.

And for this year’s All-Star halftime show, the league will turn to Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema.

The festivities on Sunday are slated to begin with the All-Star Draft at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.