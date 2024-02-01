The NBA’s Assist Of The Year Came Off Of This Unbelievable Nutmeg By Jordan McLaughlin

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to cruise to a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Minnesota played host to their Western Conference foes, and behind a dominant performance in the second half, were able to pick up a 121-87 win to stay in the 1-seed.

Things got so one-sided in the fourth quarter that both coaches were able to empty their benches and let their reserves get a little bit of run. Fortunately for Minnesota, this gave Jordan McLaughlin the opportunity to pull off maybe the most ridiculous assist we’ve seen out of an NBA player this season. An attempted three by Troy Brown Jr. missed everything, and McLaughlin was able to track it down, save it, and throw a bounce pass that led to a Shake Milton bucket. It was a very impressive play by him, and then, you see it from an alternate angle, which shows that McLaughlin — while in midair and falling out of bounds — threw the bounce pass right between the legs of Richaun Holmes.

Milton deserves credit for corralling this and getting a bucket so this can go down in the record books as an assist, but my goodness, McLaughlin’s going to deservedly end up on a bunch of highlight reels for this one.