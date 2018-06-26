The NBA’s Awards Voting Shows Ben Simmons Blew Out Donovan Mitchell

The NBA’s annual awards show was on Monday night, and for the most part, there weren’t any huge surprises in the winners. James Harden won the MVP, which has been evident for most of the 2017-18 NBA campaign, and while there was some debate for Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, no one was shocked when Ben Simmons or Dwane Casey were announced the winners.

The official voting numbers were released on Tuesday, giving fans the opportunity to look at how voting broke down for everything. This was a little more surprising, especially when it came to Simmons’ win over Donovan Mitchell for Rookie of the Year. Here’s how each award broke down:

