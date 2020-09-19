It’s slim pickins’, folks! We’re down to four teams left in the Bubble, and as a result, we are fishing in a shallower pool, reeling in fewer and fewer posts to sustain ourselves with, much like the bass in the Disney ponds which seemed to fall off pretty quick either due to overfishing or over-exposure. But I’m sure whatever fish are left are breathing (bubbling?) easy now that Playoff P is gone. So this will be short and sweet, but as we move into the conference finals, it’s still been an eventful, “CLANKING” week. Here we go. Jimmy Butler Yep, that's the rule. Rooks are responsible for making the always awkward eye contact while singing Happy Birthday 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dG3P7xgAJr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 14, 2020 Big Face Coffee is doing BUSINESS in the Bub but before we get to grind behind the macchiato mogul — it was also his birthday this week! That’s right, Jimmy Beans does age after all. The Heat rookies serenaded Butler as he interrupted them multiple times to insist they look him directly in the eye while they sang him “Happy Birthday.” The best part is, there’s no way Butler could look them all in the eye simultaneously. .@JimmyButler's been selling his own coffee in the bubble. He pulled up to Game 1 in a 'BIG FACE COFFEE OWNER' shirt 😂☕️ pic.twitter.com/6yKZSFnZb6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2020 Ok, onto our Big Face fix. In a very wise entrepreneurial move, Butler started to wear his own merch around this week, driving up interest (mine, for sure, and I assume everyone else who knows anything about fashion but more importantly style, taste, etc.) for when these pieces will be hitting the market. Jimmy Butler arriving before Game 2 in Big Face Coffee gear 😁 (via @nbaoncampus)pic.twitter.com/zFA41WwLpW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 17, 2020 Rating: Knock-offs are fine too, I’m not proud. Jayson Tatum Before the Celtics went radio silent, Tatum shared some pretty sweet moments of relief in having his son, Deuce, with him in the Bub. Here’s the little dude really extending diagonally into that king size bed.

Rating: If there are Celtics fans out there moaning that Tatum didn’t get a good enough night’s sleep because of this, so help me. Goran Dragic Big Face Coffee was close today 🥺 ⁦@JimmyButler⁩ #RecoveryDay 😂 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/7WNkOrXOjz — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) September 17, 2020 Loyal and supportive teammate of Butler and Big Face Coffee, Goran Dragic, headed down the hall to the Bubble’s best coffee shop only to find it closed. Distraught, because he had even brought cold hard cash, Dragic lamented that he may have no other choice but to go to Little Face Coffee. What!!! Ok but don’t worry, the very next day Dragic got his fix and was comped one free coffee. Which honestly seems like winning the lottery. Rating: I like to think Big Face’s hours are from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., anything later and you’ve already ruined your day by not seizing it, why bother. Little Face Coffee Mystery: SOLVED Ok, bear with me. I have some friends who have a friend who is a Heat insider and they said it was Bam Adebayo who made this sign and started up a rival coffee shop. But, in the late hours Friday night, sitting out under some swaying palms, Dragic revealed to the world the coffee contender was none other than a Miami Heat trainer named Brandon Gilliam, who Dragic doesn’t seem to remember the name of? But maybe it was the excitement of the moment, like being there when Mr. Coke and Mr. Pepsi did their first duel at high noon.