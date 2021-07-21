Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won four straight games over the Phoenix Suns to secure the 2021 NBA championship, finishing off the series victory in Game 6 on Tuesday evening. While there is plenty of time to praise Antetokounmpo for his brilliance and celebrate Milwaukee’s accomplishments, it is also never too early to look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign. In fact, some betting outlets put together title odds that were ready to roll out as the offseason begins.
Though the Bucks project to “run it back” with a loaded roster in an effort to repeat, the folks at William Hill Sportsbook actually list the Brooklyn Nets (+225) and Los Angeles Lakers (+400) as betting favorites to win the 2022 crown. The Nets famously came within a whisker of knocking off the Bucks, even while short-handed, and the Lakers are the 2020 champions with LeBron James and Anthony Davis projected to return healthy and motivated next season. From there, the Bucks have the third-best odds (+900), but there are some other notable contenders on the list.
Many will have their eyebrows raised by the presence of the Golden State Warriors (+1000) as the team with the fourth-best odds. The Warriors fell short in the play-in after winning only 39 games, but Golden State could push their chips into the middle on the trade market and Klay Thompson is on track to return after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign. Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns (+1500) have the same odds as the Utah Jazz after Utah finished atop the West in the regular season and Phoenix made its run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
Things will undoubtedly change in the coming weeks as the draft and free agency loom. However, the betting market never sleeps, and here is the full list of odds from top to bottom.
Brooklyn Nets +225
Los Angeles Lakers +400
Milwaukee Bucks +900
Golden State Warriors +1000
Phoenix Suns +1500
Utah Jazz +1500
Philadelphia 76ers +1800
Los Angeles Clippers +2000
Denver Nuggets +2500
Atlanta Hawks +3000
Dallas Mavericks +3000
Miami Heat +3000
Boston Celtics +5000
Portland Trail Blazers +5000
New York Knicks +6000
Indiana Pacers +8000
Memphis Grizzlies +8000
New Orleans Pelicans +8000
Toronto Raptors +8000
Charlotte Hornets +10000
Chicago Bulls +10000
Washington Wizards +10000
Sacramento Kings +25000
San Antonio Spurs +25000
Minnesota Timberwolves +30000
Orlando Magic +30000
Cleveland Cavaliers +50000
Detroit Pistons +50000
Houston Rockets +50000
Oklahoma City Thunder +50000