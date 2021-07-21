Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won four straight games over the Phoenix Suns to secure the 2021 NBA championship, finishing off the series victory in Game 6 on Tuesday evening. While there is plenty of time to praise Antetokounmpo for his brilliance and celebrate Milwaukee’s accomplishments, it is also never too early to look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign. In fact, some betting outlets put together title odds that were ready to roll out as the offseason begins.

Though the Bucks project to “run it back” with a loaded roster in an effort to repeat, the folks at William Hill Sportsbook actually list the Brooklyn Nets (+225) and Los Angeles Lakers (+400) as betting favorites to win the 2022 crown. The Nets famously came within a whisker of knocking off the Bucks, even while short-handed, and the Lakers are the 2020 champions with LeBron James and Anthony Davis projected to return healthy and motivated next season. From there, the Bucks have the third-best odds (+900), but there are some other notable contenders on the list.

Many will have their eyebrows raised by the presence of the Golden State Warriors (+1000) as the team with the fourth-best odds. The Warriors fell short in the play-in after winning only 39 games, but Golden State could push their chips into the middle on the trade market and Klay Thompson is on track to return after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign. Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns (+1500) have the same odds as the Utah Jazz after Utah finished atop the West in the regular season and Phoenix made its run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Things will undoubtedly change in the coming weeks as the draft and free agency loom. However, the betting market never sleeps, and here is the full list of odds from top to bottom.

Brooklyn Nets +225

Los Angeles Lakers +400

Milwaukee Bucks +900

Golden State Warriors +1000

Phoenix Suns +1500

Utah Jazz +1500

Philadelphia 76ers +1800

Los Angeles Clippers +2000

Denver Nuggets +2500

Atlanta Hawks +3000

Dallas Mavericks +3000

Miami Heat +3000

Boston Celtics +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +5000

New York Knicks +6000

Indiana Pacers +8000

Memphis Grizzlies +8000

New Orleans Pelicans +8000

Toronto Raptors +8000

Charlotte Hornets +10000

Chicago Bulls +10000

Washington Wizards +10000

Sacramento Kings +25000

San Antonio Spurs +25000

Minnesota Timberwolves +30000

Orlando Magic +30000

Cleveland Cavaliers +50000

Detroit Pistons +50000

Houston Rockets +50000

Oklahoma City Thunder +50000