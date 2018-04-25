Getty Image

The NBA is a league full of players who do more than just stick to sports. It’s something Adam Silver has praised from stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, but countless NBA players have found ways to give back to communities and use their platforms as a force for good.

Each year the league recognizes players giving back on a monthly basis with its NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Players named for each month are then finalists for the yearlong award at the end of the season along with three other nominees.

The NBA released its list of 10 players up for the 2018 honor, with James and Durant leading the list of seven monthly winners. They’re joined by three nominees: Memphis’ Mike Conley, Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker.

Here’s the full list of 10 finalists for the Community Assist Award: