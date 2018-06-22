ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Used A Funny Loophole To Tweet Out NBA Draft Picks Early

#2018 NBA Draft #ESPN
06.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Days before the 2018 NBA Draft, a number of outlets that are league partners supposedly agreed to not spoil draft picks on Twitter prior to when they happened on the television broadcast on ESPN.

However, that quickly went out the window when the draft started and reporters from other outlets that aren’t league partners were firing off tweets with what their league sources were telling them. Marc Stein of the New York Times dominated the first two picks, but once the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks agreed to the first major trade of the draft, all bets were off.

With the teams swapping the third and fifth overall picks, along with Atlanta collecting a 2019 pick from Dallas, the floodgates opened on Twitter as Yahoo’s Shams Charania and others quickly went back to their old ways. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also jumped back into the game, but given that ESPN holds the actual broadcast rights to the draft he still had to tread lightly.

Woj, though, is a smart man and found a loophole in the policy he could expose by using his vocabulary to tip picks without outright saying the teams were going to select those players. The results were pretty hilarious as he dug deep into the thesaurus so he could change it up, pick-by-pick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#ESPN
TAGS2018 NBA DraftESPN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP