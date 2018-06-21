Here Is Our 2018 NBA Draft Tracker With Live Grades And Trade Updates

Getty Image

The time for speculation is over, as the 2018 NBA Draft is finally here. Over the next few hours, 60 basketball players will hear their names read off from the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the first step on what will hopefully be a whole bunch of long, successful NBA careers.

While the draft goes down starting at 7:30 p.m., we’re going to spend the night grading and analyzing each pick as they come in. From presumably Deandre Ayton at No. 1 to the last player selected, each pick will have a grade (and analysis in round one) by the time the player finishes shaking hands with Adam Silver or, if they’re a second round selection who spends the evening chilling out in the stands, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.

(NOTE: This post will be updated all night as players are selected and picks are traded.)

First Round

1. Phoenix — Deandre Ayton, A

A potential franchise center for a team that could really use a big man. Ayton’s a monster who fills a major hole for the Suns, and even if he never reaches his copious amount of potential, his scoring and rebounding should translate to the NBA. Plus he’s a freak athlete who’s good for a highlight play every few games, which is a fun little bonus. His ceiling is as high as anyone in the draft, but he should be able to make an impact no matter what.

2. Sacramento — Marvin Bagley, B

Debate will exist around this pick, as the Kings passed on Luka Doncic to select Bagley. Still, Bagley is quite the prospect, an explosive big man who has received some comparisons to Chris Bosh. Figure out his position, hope his jumper develops, and get him to buy in on defense and Bagley could be a star.

3. Dallas (via Atlanta) — Luka Doncic, A+

Dallas swoops in and gets their man, who just happens to be our top player. Doncic was Europe’s best player this past season, and has a game that should translate well to the NBA. He’s so skilled, the type of player (and playmaker) who makes life easier for all the players around him, and he’s an ever-improving shooter. Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. are one hell of a core for the Mavericks to build around going forward.

(Note: The Mavericks will reportedly get Doncic if they can select Trae Young at No. 5 and flip him to Atlanta. We’ll update the grade if that doesn’t happen.)

4. Memphis

5. Dallas

6. Orlando

7. Chicago

8. Cleveland (from Brooklyn via Boston)

9. New York

10. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Phoenix)

11. Charlotte

12. Los Angeles Clippers (from Detroit)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver

15. Washington

16. Phoenix (from Miami)

17. Milwaukee

18. San Antonio

19. Atlanta (from Minnesota)

20. Minnesota (from Oklahoma City via Utah)

21. Utah

22. Chicago (from New Orleans)

23. Indiana

24. Portland

25. Los Angeles Lakers (from Cleveland via Portland and Cleveland)

26. Philadelphia

27. Boston

28. Golden State

29. Brooklyn (from Toronto)

30. Atlanta (from Houston via Los Angeles Clippers)

Second Round

31. Phoenix

32. Memphis

33. Atlanta

34. Dallas

35. Orlando

36. Sacramento

37. New York (from Chicago via Oklahoma City)

38. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn)

39. Los Angeles Lakers (from New York via Philadelphia)

40. Brooklyn (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando and Toronto)

41. Orlando (from Charlotte via Memphis and Phoenix)

42. Detroit

43. Denver (from Los Angeles Clippers via New York)

44. Washington

45. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee)

46. Houston (from Miami via Memphis)

47. Philadelphia (from Denver via Utah, Chicago, and Los Angeles Lakers)

48. Minnesota

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. New Orleans (from Chicago via New Orleans, Miami, and New Orleans)

52. Utah

53. Oklahoma City

54. Dallas (from Portland via Denver)

55. Charlotte (from Cleveland via Brooklyn and Philadelphia)

56. Philadelphia

57. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

58. Denver (from Golden State)

59. Phoenix (from Toronto)

60. Philadelphia (from Houston)