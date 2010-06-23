NBA Draft: Avery Bradley will be 2010’s Breakout Star

Avery Bradley is an anomaly. He’s got to be, because for a guard with such an offensive prowess to his game — and don’t get it twisted, Bradley was arguably the best scoring guard to come out of a high school class that included John Wall and Xavier Henry — to also have such a hallowed reputation as a lock-down defender is really unheard of. For what he lacks in height, listed at 6-2, Bradley makes up in athleticism and bounce. Think Dwyane Wade‘s offense and heart mixed with Shannon Brown‘s hops. I swear I’m not making this up: the kid can flat-out rise.
As a freshman at Texas this season, Bradley quickly became one of the Longhorns’ best defenders and second offensive weapon behind senior All-American Damion James. While averaging a modest 11.6 points a game is a step-down from the plus-19 points per he dropped while leading Findlay Prep to a national championship as a high school senior, Bradley played extremely well within coach Rick Barnes‘ system. It’s also a system that has continually transitioned stellar underclassmen into extremely productive NBA players. Both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t need too much seasoning in Austin before stepping into Madison Square Garden to shake Commissioner Stern‘s hand, and neither does Bradley.
What makes Bradley so valuable in the League — beyond his wealth of potential — is his versatility on the court. His on-ball defense is quick enough to stick with opposing point guards and strong enough to battle bigger ball-handlers in the post. On the other side of the clipboard, Bradley is a smart offensive player; if you lay off of him, he can stroke the trey ball and if you crowd the perimeter, he will leave you on the back end of a SportsCenter highlight. Avery also won’t need too long to acclimate himself to the burn of the NBA; he’s ready to contribute almost immediately, especially on the defensive end. Who knows where any of these draft picks will be 10 years from now — if history serves as a guideline, many of the Lottery picks alone won’t be on an NBA bench — but keep a fantasy spot open for Bradley, who will definitely make his presence felt.
Saw the kid play as a senior in HS at the ESPN Rise tourney in DC. He is a flat out stud. It’s true; he can really defend. Give him some time with the right team and people around him, and he can shine.
I heard raptors are drafting him if he is still available and expect raptors to trade jack/calderon and turk tomorrow for 14-22 1st round picks …and raptors will still tank but be a younger team
Reminds me of Jared Bayless
Another blogger drinking the Kool Aid
Bradley’s top upside is a physically weak Antoine Wright.
Get with it
I see Ben Gordon with better defense. Which all things considered, isn’t bad.
Avery Bradley or Paul George to the Raptors would be a great move for them provided they can get ride of Jose or Turk. Otherwise coaching and personnel would screw that up and their draft pick would be brought along slowly while the Europeans mess it up. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hedo gone by the start of the season more so than Jose.
We haven’t even seen a GLIMPSE of what Avery can do yet..his time at TX was merely a pitstop on the way to one of the greatest NBA careers to date! This kid isn’t satisfied with just “making it” to the league…he wants to be a Super Star Hall of Famer and his relentless pursuit to be the best will get him there! Mark my words, you ain’t seen NOTHING yet!!!
I think Bayless with potential lock down D is pretty much on. Out of all the guys in the draft, his career depends the most on where he gets drafted.
Unfortunately, he won’t have someone take a risk on him like Seattle did with Russell Westbrook (who some people compare him with).
This guy averaged 11.6 ppg in college? What is everyone getting all hype about.
Russell Westbrook Stats: College Year GP GS SPG BPG RPG APG PPG FG% FT% 3P%
UCLA 2006-07 36 1 0.4 0.02 0.8 0.7 3.4 .457% .548% .409%
UCLA 2007-08 39 34 1.6 0.2 3.9 4.3 12.7 .465% .713% .338%
Ya can’t judge a players potential on college stats…the college game is played COMPLETELY different and some players are just better suited for the pro’s.
remind me of the last sub 6’4 2 guard other than AI or Joe D to do it on both ends of the floor?
Raptors -_- please pick him…
This post is full of win
