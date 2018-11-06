Getty Image

For those that are not die-hard college basketball fans, Tuesday, Nov. 6 is likely recognized as Election Day in the United States. Obviously, there are real-life ramifications to those visiting their ballot boxes on Tuesday and, less seriously, there happens to be an interesting NBA slate to monitor in the sports world.

However, Nov. 6 also happens to mark the opening of the 2018-19 college basketball season and, as tradition dictates, there is a marquee doubleheader in the sport. This year, the State Farm Champions Classic features four of the top ten teams in the country (at least according to preseason polls) and, as you may expect, that means a lot of NBA Draft prospects in one place.

To that end, we will glance at the future NBA players in action, with an eye toward informing professional-focused fans on the upcoming young talent gathering in Indianapolis. Of course, there are other games worth monitoring, with Indiana’s Romeo Langford, UNC’s Nassir Little, Oregon’s Bol Bol, and Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter (among others) also in action from coast to coast. Still, the showcase takes place with four “blue blood” programs facing off and here is a look at the prospects involved.