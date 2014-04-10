NBA Draft Rumor: Jabari Parker Arranged For Duke Sophomore Housing

We always heard Jabari Parker was different, an old soul living in a teenager’s body. Recent rumors about his draft status confirmed that. Parker, probably the best freshman in America this year and a lock for one of the top three picks, is reportedly strongly considering returning to Duke. According to Tom Moore of The Bucks County Courier Times, Parker has now already arranged for sophomore year housing.

#Duke source: Jabari Parker housing set for soph year. Could still turn pro, but shows he's seriously considering staying. #NBA #Sixers — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) April 9, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yes, that really doesn’t mean anything at the moment, and yes–as our Drew Corrigan wrote this morning–should the 6-8 forward declare for the NBA Draft, he won’t have a problem paying any sort of fee if he must cancel his room. But this does tell us Parker is really thinking about what to do next.

Duke has the best incoming recruiting class and should their best player return for another season, they’re going to be LOADED… like loaded more than any team Mike Krzyzewski has had since the Jason Williams/Mike Dunleavy/Carlos Boozer era.

[RELATED: Dime Q&A–Seth Davis on why he’d take Jabari Parker No. 1]

Parker, who will probably be either the No. 2 or No. 3 selection after Andrew Wiggins and a “healthy” Joel Embiid, could still go No. 1 overall if the Jazz win the lottery. Is coming back for another year of college ball worth that? We should find out soon.

via FanSided

Should Parker stay or go?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.