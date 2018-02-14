Remembering The Forgotten Brilliance And Unparalleled Controversy Of The 2011 Dunk Contest

#NBA All Star Game #Blake Griffin
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

“Was that the Blake Griffin Kia one?”

Ask around the NBA about the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest and you’re likely to receive some variation of that response, even after priming with some details about the event. The lasting image of the event is Griffin dunking over a Kia, at once the explosion and the jumping-the-shark moment of integrated marketing in live sports. A series of tremendous dunks from four dunkers, and the first thought that comes to mind is Griffin catching a pass from a grinning Baron Davis, a car commercial come to life.

It is unfair, insomuch as the collective memory of a dunking exhibition registers on any scale of justice, because the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest in Los Angeles was one of the best in the modern era.

It’s likewise unfair to lay the blame at the feet of Griffin, who had a number of tremendous dunks to go along with the Kia spectacle and didn’t get to do the car dunk he wanted. Get your money where you can, nobody is mad at that. What they are mad at is a “janky” outcome that left every competitor feeling robbed and claiming the throne for themselves seven years later.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDEMAR DEROZANJAVALE MCGEENBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDSERGE IBAKASLAM DUNK CONTEST

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP