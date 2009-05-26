NBA Fantasy Finals: 2003 Nets vs. 1995 Rockets

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s The Dream and The Glide versus J-Kidd and some guys who made a lot of money off of him …
2003 NEW JERSEY NETS (49-33)
G – Jason Kidd (18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 8.9 apg, 2.2 spg)
G – Kerry Kittles (13.0 ppg)
F – Richard Jefferson (15.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
F – Kenyon Martin (16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg)
C – Jason Collins (5.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
Bench – Dikembe Mutombo, Lucious Harris, Aaron Williams, Rodney Rogers, Anthony Johnson
Coach – Byron Scott
1995 HOUSTON ROCKETS (47-35)
G – Kenny Smith (10.4 ppg, 4 apg)
G – Clyde Drexler (21.4 ppg, 7 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.8 spg)
F – Mario Elie (8.8 ppg)
F – Robert Horry (10.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
C – Hakeem Olajuwon (27.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.4 bpg)
Bench – Sam Cassell, Charles Jones, Vernon Maxwell, Chucky Brown, Pete Chilcutt
Coach – Rudy Tomjanovich
Who would win a best-of-seven series?
Houston in 6
Yeah this ones too easy….NO ONE CAN STOP THE DREAM!
WOw. Worst matchup ever.
Houston in 4.
Damn, why you wanna see the Nets destroyed like this?
houston in 5. not even funny…
Rockets in a sweep
Sweep. Houston in 4 easy.
youre kidding rite? i shudder when i imagine how bad the dream is gonna make the retarted twin #2 gonna look. and the glyde is gonna make kittles wanna go back to ‘nova. not to mention big shot bob will be there in case they need a clutch shot (not that they’d need it). yes kidd makes every1 around him much better, but lebron showed us against the spurs that 1 guy and a bunch of clowns cant win the ship. since this series is a foregone conclusion (rockets in a sweep) the bigger question is how long til kenyon fights vernon ‘mad max’ maxwell?
Yeah, Houston Sweep. Come on now.
this is a one sided affair.
Rockets in 4.
H-Town in 5.J-Kidd in his prime was good enough to pull one out his ass.Kenyon was a physical presense but Keem would just obliterate whoever they put on him which would lead to quadruple teams which would lead to treyballs from every angle which would lead to Kerry Kittles and R Jeff going one on one which would lead to an asswhipping.
dime all the other matchups got votes from both sides i bet this one will get zero votes for the nets damn.
houston in 6 tops.
Hakeem the Greatest besides Jordan to ever play the game. Remember how he violated David Robinson? Take this:
[www.youtube.com]
Rockets get the broom out!
nets in 7
nah just kidding houston in 5. no way collins or kmart can even touch hakeem.
this ones cake…this team beat the young shaq/penny magic right? and my nets got stomped by a shaq/kobe tandem…so logic would only say the rockets would stomp the nets as the dream fouls kmart out in the first quarter and then goes to work on jason collins.
Houston sweeps the Nets. Not even a good matchup.
Pair this Rockets team with the ’98 Jazz.
sanpitch the jazz teams that made the finals werent that good they just to advantage of the two years to west wasnt that good imo. (sonics and houston getting old , the admiral injured and the lakers rebuilding)
remember utah played the rockets in the conference finals and to me the reason they lost is because they had this white pg that sucked i can even remember his name it was like mahoney from police academy or maloney or someshit like that.
this is like the finals trip from philly back in 01.
bnza
did u watch the series or just the highlights of one play?
hakeem 2 alltime please gtfoh but i do pick him in my top 4 centers alltime for MY team.
MATT MALONEY!
i burned his rookie card!
@ian-Matt Maloney,he played for Penn with Pooh Allen,a Philly legend.
lol @ Maloney.
Amy Rockets fan cringes after hearing that name. I think his name finally got off the books (like what..4 years) after he was cut?
jwest and doc
thanks hehehe i wasnt sure but i got the name right. i didnt like houston but i wanted them to win over utah but maloney vs stockton just doesnt seem right.
Rockets hand down 4
lol
any team with JKidd as its leadin scorer is toast.
Rockets before the ball is even tossed up
@ian… me too.. i’m a bulls fan and i wanted Houston to win so MJ and the bulls would have stiffer competition…
jwest
yup i wanted to see a dominant center go up against jordan and no ewing is not one.
the two seaons that it might have happened jordan wasnt a bull 94 and 99 shit happens.
I call Rockets with the sweep. They dominated on the inside offensively, could run with New Jersey, and had too many 3-point threats for Jersey…
LOL @ ISO…SO SO TRUE. there are only a handful on dudes that i would consider f’in up on sight, and the jail time would be well worth it. Maloney was one of them.
But yea rox in 5. The dream and glyde still at their peak…not even a contest. but correct me if im wrong fellas…didnt we release maxwell or trade him to get drexler…i dnt remember
The Rockets swept Orlando when they had Penny in his prime and Shaq putting up some of the best numbers of his career. They’d easily sweep this Nets squad too.
Can anyone recall watching Veron ‘Mad Max’ Maxwell playing against Jordan? I can’t recall ever getting to see how he defended and his overall temperament.
Either way I’d give this game to Houston. Nets had no answer for Dream and the Athletes that they did have weren’t that dynamic to change the game.
Swat,
Maxwell was still on the squad in Drexler’s first year, but he sat out for the playoffs after having some trouble with Clyde taking his starting spot.
maxwell must be out of his mind if thats the reason he sat out damn if i remember correctly dude liked to shot but had some jason kidd percentages.
@kuda-I remember h-Town being a stiff test for the Chi,but Mike probably was putting 30 pieces on Mad Max head.
Mad Max had a stroke Ian.I cant even front on that.U see they won the year before with him starting.They didnt even need Clyde for real.
doc
the road to the second championship was harder they had to beat the 3 2 1 seeds in the west no way they do that without clyde and sweept orlando.
the year before they played 7 with the knicks.
looked up his percentages
39%fgp sorry man but that hurts the team dude was a gunner.
yea but max was a little like artest…yall remember whn he got into it with the fans in the stands…lol good times.
well during the 92-93 season we did sweep the reg seas contest between the bulls but during the 95-96 seas we lost twice. but the playoffs are a diff game all together. tht would have been a great series.
This isn’t even fair. What are the Nets gonna do with “The Dream”??
Nah, Drexler was traded for Otis Thorpe. Remember him? That trade messed up his career.
I thought Maxwell had other issues, not with Drexler. But i just looked it up and you are right.
Rox-Bulls would have been nice if they had kept the team and not trade for Barkley. Drexler and Jordan have had their battles. Horry was a much better defender when he was younger and more athletic. Kenny Smith still had the stroke and Cassell was a spark plug. Hakeem was Hakeem. It would have been nice. But Barkley came and messed it all up.
mad max was a bit like the ron artest before ron artest: decent player, can score and bat-shit crazy. dude accepted cash payments and did coke at florida. ahaha. even then, i think the nets will have a hard time getting buckets against the rockets D even with a coked up mad max
isotope–Do you remember what followed Chuck’s arrival in Houston? The arrival of Scottie Pippen in Houston. (I hated that…) Which led to the famous (or infamous) back-and-forth between the two when the trades didn’t work out. YouTube this if you can…
Pippen: He (Barkley) should be apologizing to me for making me play with his FAT, Sorry BUtt!! I should’ve listened to Michael when he said that Barkley would never win a championship…
Talk about a low blow…lol
H-Town got greedy with Barkley. They won two with that roster. Why bring in Chucky?
Thorpe was valuable. Well, Memphis had the 2nd pick but due to trade/draft detail, Piston ended up with the 2nd pick of the draft, Darko!
Dream prob averages 30 15 5 5 in the sweep
really not fair. Houston in 5
Sweep for the Dream n Glide.
rockets man. clyde and the dream??? i wouldnt want to mess with that.
You guys been coming up with some good matchups so far, till now. Are you serious? Hakeem DESTROYS the Nets inside, Clyde still ballin at this point, with a nice supporting cast. Rockets in a sweep….
I think you’re all selling the Nets short. Remember, this NJ team took Duncan/Robinson and the Spurs to six games. Even at his peak, Hakeem/Horry as a combo is not better than prime Duncan AND still-effective Robinson. I think the Rockets win, but in six, no sweep.
Houston in 5, that could be the most lopsided center match-up in league history. Major coaching advantage to Houston, as well.
Really? i agree 100% with Sheedfan87, Rockets in 5. 3.4 bpg? Jason Collins better sit his ass down. Dream Shakes, Phi Slamma Jamma, Rudy T, Sam and Vernon off the bench and Big Shot Rob (i hated him on the Spurs but i give him his)… I give the Nets one because Kenyon “Bad-Ass Yellow Bone” Martin (that K-Mart sh*t is post-surgeries) and kid might show up. Love my Rockets
you guys had such good matchups up until now.
Houston in 4. Not even Kidd can handle the Jet nor Maxwell.
Kidd in his prime can’t handle Kenny Smith? Think about that some more.