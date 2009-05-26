NBA Fantasy Finals: 2003 Nets vs. 1995 Rockets

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s The Dream and The Glide versus J-Kidd and some guys who made a lot of money off of him …

2003 NEW JERSEY NETS (49-33)

G – Jason Kidd (18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 8.9 apg, 2.2 spg)

G – Kerry Kittles (13.0 ppg)

F – Richard Jefferson (15.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg)

F – Kenyon Martin (16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg)

C – Jason Collins (5.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg)

Bench – Dikembe Mutombo, Lucious Harris, Aaron Williams, Rodney Rogers, Anthony Johnson

Coach – Byron Scott

1995 HOUSTON ROCKETS (47-35)

G – Kenny Smith (10.4 ppg, 4 apg)

G – Clyde Drexler (21.4 ppg, 7 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.8 spg)

F – Mario Elie (8.8 ppg)

F – Robert Horry (10.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

C – Hakeem Olajuwon (27.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.4 bpg)

Bench – Sam Cassell, Charles Jones, Vernon Maxwell, Chucky Brown, Pete Chilcutt

Coach – Rudy Tomjanovich

Who would win a best-of-seven series?