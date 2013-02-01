NBA Fantasy Risers & Fallers: 2.1

As the first leg of the NBA season has closed, player values have fallen in place. Of course there are some exceptions, like if some of these players just happened to start off ice cold or riding a hot streak. However, by this time statistics have evened out. The early hot streaks dissolve, and the underachievers slowly work their way back into the fantasy hierarchy.

Here are this week’s top risers and fallers in NBA fantasy.

*** *** ***

RISERS

J.J. REDICK, Orlando

Everyone’s favorite Dukie has entered the starting lineup and been showing all that he can do with a little extra run. Over that five-game span, Redick is putting up 21 points and 3.8 assists with 4.0 treys and 0.8 steals while playing over 38 minutes. The 4.5 dimes he’s averaging this season are way above his career norms, but the further we get into the season, it looks more like they’re here to stay rather than an outlier. Redick is guaranteed treys and steals, and shoots wonderfully from both the field and line, but if he keeps up his percentages and assists, he could wind up being the pickup of the year. For now, his upgrade to the starting five earns him a bump in the rankings.

JARRETT JACK, Golden State

Whether Steph Curry has been in the lineup or not, Jarrett Jack has been ballin’ out so far this year. He’s currently averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists with 47 percent shooting from the field, 85 percent from the line, 1.1 treys and 0.8 steals, and has been the leader his young team relies on to come off the bench and control the game. While his experience and locker room qualities get you nowhere in fantasy, his owners have to be more than pleased with his performance based on his average draft position of 140. Jack has performed admirably in starting gigs when Curry is out (averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 assists, 1.3 treys and 0.8 steals through four games), and surprise, surprise – Curry is currently dealing with yet another sprained ankle. Curry’s demise is part of what’s moving Jack up in the rankings, but let’s not dismiss the rock solid season he’s been having thus far.

ERSAN ILYASOVA, Milwaukee

Ersan Ilyasova has been all over the rankings this year, and new coach Jim Boylan has him moving back up in this week’s edition. Ilyasova has finally earned some consistent playing time, as well as his starting job back, and is doing the most he can with it by averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds with 2.7 treys and 0.7 blocks over his last six games. Almost all of his value comes from his ability to knock down treys while sustaining usual big man stats, so as long as he’s letting it fly from three, Ilyasova will hold major value. We don’t want to get too excited because we’ve seen this short term production for him before this season, but for now, we’ll give Ilyasova a slight jump in the rankings.

CARLOS DELFINO, Houston

Carlos Delfino might have one of the easiest jobs in the NBA. While James Harden and Jeremy Lin do all of Houston’s backcourt work in the paint, Delfino patiently waits behind the arc, waiting for a wide open three. Lately, those threes have been coming in great numbers. Over his last eight games, Delfino is averaging 14.0 points with 3.4 treys and 0.9 steals. The 2.5 treys per game he averages on the season rank him seventh in the league, making Delfino a great pickup and giving him a bump in this week’s rankings.

Hit page 2 for this week’s fantasy fallers…