NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Detroit Pistons

Next up for fantasy basketball discussion: the Detroit Pistons. There’s a good deal to like here from a fantasy perspective â€“ although there’s no first-round stud, there is some decent value in the middle rounds and a few fill-in guys to watch on the waiver wire when need be. With a good number of free agents for the Pistons, fantasy owners should expect things to change in the upcoming season.

Depth chart:

PG: Rodney Stuckey**, Brandon Knight, Will Bynum

SG: Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Tracy McGrady*, Terrico White

SF: Austin Daye, Tayshaun Prince*, Kyle Singler

PF: Charlie Villanueva, Chris Wilcox*, Jonas Jerebko**, Jason Maxiell, DaJuan Summers*

C: Greg Monroe, Ben Wallace, Vernon Macklin

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Greg Monroe, PF/C (Rd. 4): 55% FG, 67% FT, 14 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Rodney Stuckey, PG/SG (Rd. 10): 40% FG, 85% FT, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO

– Jonas Jerebko, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 70% FT, 0.5 Threes, 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO

– Charlie Villanueva, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 10 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO

– Austin Daye, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 77% FT, 1.5 Threes, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Ben Gordon, PG/SG (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO

– Brandon Knight, PG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO

– Richard Hamilton, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO

Sleeper:

Jerebko

Most likely to surprise:

Daye

Most likely to disappoint:

Stuckey

Category specialists:

Steals: Monroe

Threes: Daye

Things to consider:

– The more open backcourt if Hamilton is dealt away

– How the logjam at PG will weigh down the values of Stuckey, Knight and Bynum

– The development of Daye and Jerebko

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 21st

– FGM: 16th

– FGA: T-13th

– FG%: 17th

– FT%: 27th

– 3PTM: 20th

– Reb: 30th

– Ast: T-17th

– TO: T-1st

– Stl: T-14th

– Blk: 30th

– Pace: 28th

– Offensive Efficiency: 15th

– Defensive Efficiency: 28th

