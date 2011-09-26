NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Detroit Pistons

Next up for fantasy basketball discussion: the Detroit Pistons. There’s a good deal to like here from a fantasy perspective â€“ although there’s no first-round stud, there is some decent value in the middle rounds and a few fill-in guys to watch on the waiver wire when need be. With a good number of free agents for the Pistons, fantasy owners should expect things to change in the upcoming season.
Depth chart:
PG: Rodney Stuckey**, Brandon Knight, Will Bynum
SG: Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Tracy McGrady*, Terrico White
SF: Austin Daye, Tayshaun Prince*, Kyle Singler
PF: Charlie Villanueva, Chris Wilcox*, Jonas Jerebko**, Jason Maxiell, DaJuan Summers*
C: Greg Monroe, Ben Wallace, Vernon Macklin
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Greg Monroe, PF/C (Rd. 4): 55% FG, 67% FT, 14 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Rodney Stuckey, PG/SG (Rd. 10): 40% FG, 85% FT, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– Jonas Jerebko, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 70% FT, 0.5 Threes, 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO
– Charlie Villanueva, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 10 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO
– Austin Daye, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 77% FT, 1.5 Threes, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Ben Gordon, PG/SG (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO
– Brandon Knight, PG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO
– Richard Hamilton, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO
Sleeper:
Jerebko
Most likely to surprise:
Daye
Most likely to disappoint:
Stuckey
Category specialists:
Steals: Monroe
Threes: Daye
Things to consider:
– The more open backcourt if Hamilton is dealt away
– How the logjam at PG will weigh down the values of Stuckey, Knight and Bynum
– The development of Daye and Jerebko
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 21st
– FGM: 16th
– FGA: T-13th
– FG%: 17th
– FT%: 27th
– 3PTM: 20th
– Reb: 30th
– Ast: T-17th
– TO: T-1st
– Stl: T-14th
– Blk: 30th
– Pace: 28th
– Offensive Efficiency: 15th
– Defensive Efficiency: 28th
It will be interesting to see how they use Brandon Knight from the start.
This team looks like nothing but trade bait. I’m waiting for Daye to have a breakout year (otherwise read as trade Prince). I’ll be looking for Monroe and Jerebko in later rounds. Monroe is a solid 2nd Center and even better in formats that list him as a PF.
Inasmuch as Monroe’s value will be strongest on this team simply because he’ll get the most consistent PT, I can easily see him disappointing at that draft position.
Last year he was a great surprise, but grabbing a top 50 (fantasy) player off the waiver wire always feels better than actually risking a draft pick on him.