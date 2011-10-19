NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a considerable dose of fantasy appeal. They boast five players who can feasibly be taken in the first half of most standard-sized drafts, which is an impressive feat. Armed with a new, able point guard, the Blazers should be a darling for fantasy owners whenever the league resumes. And if the knees of its hometown hero and hometown bust hold up during a shortened season — wait, let’s not get too greedy.

Depth chart:

PG: Raymond Felton, Armon Johnson, Nolan Smith, Patty Mills**

SG: Wesley Matthews, Brandon Roy, Elliot Williams, Jon Diebler

SF: Gerald Wallace, Nicolas Batum, Luke Babbitt

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge

C: Marcus Camby, Greg Oden**, Earl Barron, Chris Johnson

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– LaMarcus Aldridge, PF/C (Rd. 2): 50% FG, 78% FT, 20 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 2.2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO

– Gerald Wallace, SF/PF (Rd. 2): 50% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 17 Pts, 7.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1.7 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2.3 TO

– Raymond Felton, PG/SG (Rd. 5): 43% FG, 75% FT, 1.3 Threes, 12.5 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.7 TO

– Wesley Matthews, SG/SF (Rd. 6): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.7 Threes, 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO

– Nicolas Batum, SG/SF (Rd. 6): 47% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO

– Marcus Camby, C (Rd. 12+): 40% FG, 60% FT, 3.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 0.7 TO

Sleeper:

Babbitt

Most likely to surprise:

Felton

Most likely to disappoint:

Aldridge

Category specialists:

– Threes: Matthews, Batum

– Steals: Wallace

Things to consider:

– Roy’s health (which should benefit from the lockout) and his effect on Matthews’ value

– Camby’s health and the consequences it has on the starting lineup (Batum starting at SF?)

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 24th

– FGM: T-24th

– FGA: 19th

– FG%: 24th

– FT%: 3rd

– 3PTM: T-13th

– Reb: T-27th

– Ast: 16th

– TO: T-1st

– Stl: T-5th

– Blk: T-20th

– Pace: 30th

– Offensive Efficiency: 11th

– Defensive Efficiency: 14th

