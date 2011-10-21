NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were a surprisingly effective offensive NBA team last season. Though their window of opportunity is quickly closing, a prolonged offseason should be good rest for its two elderly stars. While the team as a whole is fairly fantasy-friendly, there are only three truly valuable fantasy assets. But don’t overlook some of the younger players who bring something to the table.
Depth chart:
PG: Tony Parker, Cory Joseph, Chris Quinn*
SG: Manu Ginobili, Gary Neal, Danny Green, Adam Hanga
SF: Richard Jefferson, Kawhi Leonard, James Anderson, Da’Sean Butler, Davis Bertans
PF: Tim Duncan, Matt Bonner, Steve Novak*
C: DeJuan Blair, Tiago Splitter, Antonio McDyess
* unrestricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Manu Ginobili, SG/SF (Rd. 3): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.7 Threes, 17 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 4.7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO
– Tim Duncan, PF/C (Rd. 6): 50% FG, 70% FT, 12.5 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.7 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Tony Parker, PG (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 75% FT, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 6.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO
– DeJuan Blair, PF/C (Rd. 11): 50% FG, 65% FT, 9.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Gary Neal, SG (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 9.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO
– Tiago Splitter, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 55% FG, 55% FT, 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 0.7 TO
Sleeper:
Neal
Most likely to surprise:
Blair
Most likely to disappoint:
Duncan
Category specialists:
– Threes: Ginobili, Neal, Bonner
– Steals: Ginobili
– Blocks: Duncan
Things to consider:
– Whether a prolonged offseason could benefit Duncan and Ginobili’s production
– How much Blair asserts himself at C
– Who, if anyone, emerges with reliable value at SF
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 6th
– FGM: T-5th
– FGA: 16th
– FG%: 4th
– FT%: 14th
– 3PTM: T-4th
– Reb: 12th
– Ast: 8th
– TO: 6th
– Stl: T-14th
– Blk: T-18th
– Pace: 14th
– Offensive Efficiency: 2nd
– Defensive Efficiency: 11th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
I don’t see a true center in the Spurs.