NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were a surprisingly effective offensive NBA team last season. Though their window of opportunity is quickly closing, a prolonged offseason should be good rest for its two elderly stars. While the team as a whole is fairly fantasy-friendly, there are only three truly valuable fantasy assets. But don’t overlook some of the younger players who bring something to the table.

Depth chart:

PG: Tony Parker, Cory Joseph, Chris Quinn*

SG: Manu Ginobili, Gary Neal, Danny Green, Adam Hanga

SF: Richard Jefferson, Kawhi Leonard, James Anderson, Da’Sean Butler, Davis Bertans

PF: Tim Duncan, Matt Bonner, Steve Novak*

C: DeJuan Blair, Tiago Splitter, Antonio McDyess

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Manu Ginobili, SG/SF (Rd. 3): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.7 Threes, 17 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 4.7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO

– Tim Duncan, PF/C (Rd. 6): 50% FG, 70% FT, 12.5 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.7 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Tony Parker, PG (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 75% FT, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 6.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO

– DeJuan Blair, PF/C (Rd. 11): 50% FG, 65% FT, 9.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Gary Neal, SG (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 9.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO

– Tiago Splitter, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 55% FG, 55% FT, 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 0.7 TO

Sleeper:

Neal

Most likely to surprise:

Blair

Most likely to disappoint:

Duncan

Category specialists:

– Threes: Ginobili, Neal, Bonner

– Steals: Ginobili

– Blocks: Duncan

Things to consider:

– Whether a prolonged offseason could benefit Duncan and Ginobili’s production

– How much Blair asserts himself at C

– Who, if anyone, emerges with reliable value at SF

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 6th

– FGM: T-5th

– FGA: 16th

– FG%: 4th

– FT%: 14th

– 3PTM: T-4th

– Reb: 12th

– Ast: 8th

– TO: 6th

– Stl: T-14th

– Blk: T-18th

– Pace: 14th

– Offensive Efficiency: 2nd

– Defensive Efficiency: 11th

