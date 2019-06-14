Getty Image

The 2019 NBA Finals were memorable in a number of ways, from highly influential injuries to stellar basketball played at the highest levels of the sport. In the end, the Toronto Raptors prevailed in Game 6 by a 114-110 margin, a victory which propelled the franchise to its first NBA title.

The evening began in explosive fashion for the Raptors, with Kyle Lowry at the helm of it all. The veteran point guard scored the first 11 (!) points for Toronto to key the visiting team in an 11-2 start.

While that was quite a haymaker for the Raptors, the Warriors were not deterred, and Klay Thompson led the way in the opening minutes. Thompson responded to Lowry’s binge with 10 quick points of his own, capped by a step-back three to cut the lead to 22-20.