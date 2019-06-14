The Raptors Knocked Off The Warriors In Game 6 To Clinch The Franchise’s First NBA Title

06.13.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2019 NBA Finals were memorable in a number of ways, from highly influential injuries to stellar basketball played at the highest levels of the sport. In the end, the Toronto Raptors prevailed in Game 6 by a 114-110 margin, a victory which propelled the franchise to its first NBA title.

The evening began in explosive fashion for the Raptors, with Kyle Lowry at the helm of it all. The veteran point guard scored the first 11 (!) points for Toronto to key the visiting team in an 11-2 start.

While that was quite a haymaker for the Raptors, the Warriors were not deterred, and Klay Thompson led the way in the opening minutes. Thompson responded to Lowry’s binge with 10 quick points of his own, capped by a step-back three to cut the lead to 22-20.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP