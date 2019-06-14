Klay Thompson Will Miss The Remainder Of Game 6 Due To A Knee Injury (UPDATE)

Associate Editor
06.13.19


UPDATE: Per Doris Burke of ESPN, while Thompson said he did not feel anything pop when he landed awkwardly, the knee injury he suffered will keep him out for the remainder of Game 6.

EARLIER: Klay Thompson went supernova for the first three quarters of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Thompson scored an unreal 28 points on 12 shots, keeping Oracle Arena on its feet and throwing haymaker after haymaker to respond to anything the Toronto Raptors threw at the defending champs.

But late in the third, disaster appeared to have struck. Thompson got out in transition and had a path for a dunk, but Raptors guard Danny Green chased him down and contested him at the rim. Thompson came down awkwardly on his left leg and fell to the ground while holding his knee.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1139365849133805568
It wasn’t a dirty play by Green or anything, it was just a weird landing that caused his leg to bend in a direction it’s not supposed to go. He laid there in serious pain, and eventually got helped into the back.

However, because it was not a flagrant foul, if Thompson did not shoot the free throws, he could not return to the game. So instead, he came back out onto the floor to a gigantic ovation and nailed both shots from the charity stripe.

Thompson did eventually go to the back to get his knee checked out, and it must be stressed that this was not the same leg that featured a hamstring injury earlier in the series. Still, we’ll keep you updated as more information comes in about Thompson’s status.

