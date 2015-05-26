The NBA Finals Will Not Be Moved Up And Will Still Begin On June 4th

Getty Image

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, we could potentially go a week without any NBA Playoff basketball. After both the Warriors and Cavs went up 3-0 against their respective Conference Final opponents, the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks, the NBA considered moving The Finals from the scheduled June 4 start date to June 2, if both series ended in sweeps.

On Monday afternoon before Game 4 of Rockets-Warriors, however, CBS Sports’ Ken Berger confirmed that the move-up option wasn’t possible.

The NBA has determined that move-up option is not logistically possible, league source says. NBA Finals begin June 4. — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) May 25, 2015

The Rockets avoided the sweep by the Warriors after winning Game 4 on Monday night, meaning there will be at least one more game in the series on Wednesday. Game 4 of the Cavs-Hawks series in the East will tip off at 8:30 ET on Tuesday night. If Atlanta can hold on to make it a 3-1 series, Game 5 will be on Thursday evening — a week before the NBA Finals are scheduled to start.

Let’s hope Atlanta and Houston can get surprise wins on the road because the world is a much better place with more NBA Playoff basketball in it and a lull will break any momentum the largely disappointing Conference Finals may have stoked.

