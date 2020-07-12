The NBA Has Become The National Bassmasters Association In The Bubble

The majority of players on the 22 teams that will participate in the NBA’s bubble restart have arrived at Disney already, with a few notable exceptions like James Harden and Russell Westbrook who are expected to join the Rockets soon. For many, their two-day isolation period has ended and they are now free to roam their bubble surroundings.

For some, this has meant it’s time to hit the links and take advantage of the Disney golf courses available to them. For the non-golfers, many have taken to the resorts well stocked lakes and are happily videoing their hauls as the NBA Bassmasters Classic has officially begun.

The first fishing video that made a splash (get it?!) on social media was Ben Simmons proudly holding up a fish and then failing to toss it back into the water, allowing the poor thing to slip out of his grasp and bounce off the dock before returning to its lake home.

However, Simmons was far from the only one to hit the docks over the past 24 hours, as it’s become one of the most popular destinations for NBA players seeking a little sunshine and outdoor fun after being locked in their hotel rooms. Fellow Sixer Kyle O’Quinn got in on the action, holding his fish much more confidently than Simmons, which is what you’d expect from someone with camo Crocs and a Bass Pro Shops hat — a big hat tip to Dime’s lead Bubble-Watch expert, Katie Heindl, for the screenshots.

The Dallas Mavericks also made a trek to the docks for some night fishing, where Delon Wright and Jonas Valanciunas got in on the action, while Boban Marjanovic fell painfully short of reeling in his first fish.

Then there’s the Clippers, arguably the NBA’s premier fishing club thanks to the presence of elite fisherman Paul George, who unsurprisingly had an excellent day on the lake with George and Montrezl Harrell both hauling in some big bass.

PG and the Clippers are really thriving in Orlando 🎣 *NSFW* (via @Yg_Trece) pic.twitter.com/Sfhc2LU6SA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 12, 2020

montrezl harrell caught a big boy out on the water today 🎣 @MONSTATREZZ pic.twitter.com/LvocMw7lhe — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 12, 2020

*nba players post all their catches* paul george: pic.twitter.com/mQ2ZtpgxdO — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 12, 2020

If nothing else, the NBA can pivot to a fishing tournament if need be, with the Clippers and Paul George as a -150 favorite over the rest of the field.