NBA Free Agency: Charlotte Bobcats To Sign Al Jefferson to $41 Million Deal

After a two-day visit with the Charlotte Bobcats, free agent big man Al Jefferson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the team.

To make the move possible, the team has to cut some player weight. They will also reportedly amnesty Tyrus Thomas to make room for Jefferson, who is coming off of a season in Utah where he averaged 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

