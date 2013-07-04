NBA Free Agency: Charlotte Bobcats To Sign Al Jefferson to $41 Million Deal

07.04.13 5 years ago

MJ is making moves. [CHECK OUT HIS $21 MILLION HOUSE FOR SALE IN CHICAGO] After a two-day visit with the Charlotte Bobcats, free agent big man Al Jefferson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the team.

To make the move possible, the team has to cut some player weight. They will also reportedly amnesty Tyrus Thomas to make room for Jefferson, who is coming off of a season in Utah where he averaged 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2013 Free AgencyAl JeffersonCHARLOTTE BOBCATSDimeMagFree AgencyNBA Free Agency

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP