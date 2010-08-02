NBA Free Agent Rafer Alston Opts To Coach

While most NBA free agents this summer have been working out deals, Rafer Alston has decided to spend his summer vacation a little differently: He’s coaching. The New York City streetball legend has been on the AAU circuit coaching the New York Panthers. Last week at the Desert Duel Memorial Basketball Tournament in Gilbert, Ariz., Coach Skip and his squad (led by blue-chip prospect Maurice Harkless) took home the crown.

Although Alston’s name hasn’t really surfaced with too many teams this summer, he without a doubt can still play. While his averages of 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists don’t suggest as much, when given the chance, he produced to the tune of 15-plus points nine times for the Heat last season. For teams in need of a backup point guard, he deserves a look. That is, if he hasn’t decided to trade in his shorts for some coaching slacks.

Keep in mind, Skip has coached at the Elite 24 before in addition to this summer’s games.

What do you think? Would Alston be a good coach?

