When Taylor Sharp and Holland Gallagher set out to create The Break, the series they filmed in real-time along with this past G League season, they had no idea the perfect story arcs the universe was going to present to them.

The series, produced in partnership with the G League and The General, began in early December and followed three G League players: Mac McClung, Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, and Norris Cole. The premise was simple enough, to trail each athlete through a typical G League season in order to give viewers a better sense of the highs, lows, challenges, uncertainty, and joy that goes hand in hand with playing at that level. There were underlying story beats Sharp and Gallagher wanted to trace, like Henderson’s alternate route with the G League’s own purpose-made team, Ignite, and his hope to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. There was McClung’s journey to get into the NBA and Cole’s joining the G League as an NBA veteran.

It’s three different players at three very different points in their basketball playing careers, which was some of the logic that went into picking these three athletes as the show’s inaugural stars.

“When we set out to do this in the beginning of the season we picked three players whose seasons, we had no idea how they would go,” Sharp says over the phone, enjoying some downtime in the North Carolina countryside after wrapping editing on The Break’s season finale hours earlier. “We certainly hoped that Mac [McClung] would have an opportunity to get a call up at some point to the NBA, but we had no idea he would win the Slam Dunk Contest.”

Sharp and Gallagher were in Utah to capture McClung’s “Dunk Contest saving” win, as well as the heady afterglow McClung went through in the days that followed — McClung had so many media requests that he needed to turn down outlets like CNN. The All-Star specific episode did a wonderful job of distilling down the chaos of McClung’s weekend into quiet moments with his family in the aftermath, all of which was balanced with Henderson’s quieter, albeit still important, All-Star Weekend performance.

It’s that balance that became crucial as The Break went on, the two learned in real-time.

“You can’t be everywhere always, so really being intuitive and strategic about what shoot days to choose is something we learned over this past season,” Sharp says. “Just because we’re following three players over the stretch of a season, it was a larger stretch of time and of possibilities we had never dealt with. That was something we found a pretty good groove with.”

Sharp credits his lengthy partnership with Gallagher (the two have made some wonderful documentaries in and outside of basketball, including 2021’s Hoop Portraits) with their ability to cover the kind of ground the series required. But the pair also established close ties with their three main character’s teammates and families, plus other G League videographers, occasionally asking them to be the ones recording in moments when Sharp and Gallagher had to be elsewhere. That cooperation also wound up creating an atmosphere of collaboration and interest between the athletes involved who never all got to be together in person, but nonetheless were following along with each other’s stories throughout the season. Sharp says even Shaquille O’Neal, the series’ narrator, would pepper him and Gallagher with questions about McClung, Henderson, and Cole whenever he sat to record.