The NBA G-League Announced Experimental Rules For The 2018-19 Season

YouTube

The NBA regular season is just days away and its developmental league, the NBA G League, starts shortly after things get underway for its parent league. The G League is a chance for players to work out kinks in their game and for the Association to test out some of its more interesting ideas to help improve the flow of play.

On Saturday, the G League announced a few experimental rule changes it would implement for its upcoming season, which begins in November. Included is a new rule about transition take fouls and another 14-second clock reset rule.

14-Second Reset on Advance: The shot clock will reset to 14 seconds or will remain the same, whichever is lower, anytime the ball is advanced to the frontcourt following a reset (formerly known as a reset timeout) or a team timeout. Transition Take Foul: A transition take foul occurs when a defender commits a take foul (a foul in which the defender does not make a play on the ball) against an offensive player who has the ball or has just released a pass; a foul is committed during a transition scoring opportunity; and a foul does not meet the criteria for a clear path foul. The fouled team may select any player in the game to shoot one free throw and retains the ball at the point of interruption.

The G League included a video example of a transition take foul, which gives us a clear idea of what kind of situation the call would come up in.