LAS VEGAS — From the start of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers operated as the league’s most dominant team. In the first six games of the event, the Lakers out-scored opponents by more than 20 points per 100 possessions, winning all six games and utterly dominating the New Orleans Pelicans to reach Saturday’s championship matchup against the Indiana Pacers. While Saturday’s game was much more competitive, the Lakers were able to finish the drill, pulling away in the fourth quarter and riding elite contributions from Anthony Davis and LeBron James to the NBA Cup victory.

In the early going, it was clear the Lakers had a game plan targeted on defending Tyrese Haliburton. Los Angeles crowded the red-hot Indiana guard with multiple bodies and length, forcing two early turnovers for Haliburton.

Haliburton had gone his last 76+ minutes without a turnover. LeBron forced him into two in the first three minutes. First one, great spin through the rip screen. Second, he anticipates the pass when the Lakers put two on Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/G8orAFxiv7 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) December 10, 2023

On the other end, Los Angeles was dead-set on putting pressure on the rim. The Lakers had 24 points in the paint in the first nine minutes, and Davis was a major factor. He made his first six shots, notching 12 points and four rebounds in those nine minutes.

AD hits the TOUGH and-one fade 💪 The railcam angle 🔥 🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament Championship on ABC pic.twitter.com/0yJzYholoq — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2023

Los Angeles led by five points at the end of the first quarter, with James asserting himself in the second. He scored eight quick points, using his immense physicality for bully ball against Indiana’s interior resistance.

Max Christie threads the needle to LeBron 🤝 🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament Championship on ABC pic.twitter.com/nMD3TZD4Xb — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2023

Lakers are just attacking the paint. Here they use LeBron as a screener to force a switch that way. Immediate finish. pic.twitter.com/R2PGuED2fo — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) December 10, 2023

However, the rest of the half was a bit of a slog, largely due to a tight whistle. 28 fouls were called in the first half, including 16 in the first quarter, and James picked up his third foul before halftime, forcing him to the bench. ESPN’s Mike Breen reported on the television broadcast that it was the first time James had three fouls in the first half since 2021, and that was a microcosm of the half. The Lakers also allowed 22 free throw attempts in the half, which was exceedingly notable given that Los Angeles leads the league in free throw prevention, yielding fewer than 19 attempts per game.