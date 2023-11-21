The NBA In-Season Tournament will continue on Tuesday evening with a 5-game slate that will see a few teams play their fourth and final game of the group stage, with some opportunities to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds on the table.

East Group A and West Group A take center stage with two games each — with Raptors-Magic out of East Group C also on the schedule — and by the end of the night we could have our first two groups decided. Here, we’ll take a group-by-group look at the In-Season Tournament standings, highlight the most important games of Tuesday night’s slate, and take a look at the scenarios for teams to clinch and be eliminated as we reach the closing stretch of group stage action.

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues tonight with five Group Play games, including a doubleheader on TNT. The following clinch and elimination scenarios are applicable for tonight's games ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9stHl5f0f0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 21, 2023

East Group A

Tuesday, Nov. 21 Schedule:

Pacers at Hawks

Cavaliers at 76ers

Standings (Teams Yet To Play)

Pacers: 2-0, +11 (Hawks, Pistons)

76ers: 2-1, +12 (Cavs)

Cavaliers: 1-1, +3 (Hawks, 76ers)

Hawks: 1-1, -4 (Pacers, Cavs)

Pistons: 0-3, -22 (Pacers)

This one’s pretty simple as a Pacers win over the Hawks clinches the group for Indiana as they have a head-to-head tiebreaker over both the 76ers and Cavs already. A Hawks win brings some chaos scenarios into play, as there would be three teams with one loss and uneven head-to-head situations, while Cavs-Sixers could be very important for the East wild card chase. A Sixers win and a Pacers win would eliminate the Cavs, Hawks, and Hornets from wild card contention, as that would guarantee two teams with three wins in the group, taking out all 2-2 teams. Point differential will play a big role in the wild card chase, with and the Sixers (or Cavs) would need a big win to feel comfortable about their chances at snagging the wild card at 3-1.

East Group B

Tuesday, Nov. 21 Schedule:

N/A

Standings (Teams Yet To Play)

Bucks: 2-0, +36 (Hornets, Heat)

Heat: 2-0, +13 (Bucks, Knicks)

Knicks: 1-1, +16 (Heat, Wizards)

Hornets: 1-2, -30 (Bucks)

Wizards: 0-3, -35 (Knicks)

East Group B will just be watching on Tuesday night, but the Heat, Bucks, and Knicks each will have their eyes on what happens in Group A, as a lopsided Sixers win would put some pressure on the point differential battle for the wild card. The Bucks are in great position there, as if they can get one more win and then avoid a catastrophic loss, they should be a lock for a knockout round spot, but New York and Miami both will want to pad their differential if they want to make it to the next round.

East Group C

Tuesday, Nov. 21 Schedule:

Raptors at Magic

Standings (Teams Yet To Play)

Celtics: 2-0, +17 (Bulls, Magic)

Nets: 2-1, +8 (Raptors)

Magic: 1-1, -14 (Celtics, Raptors)

Raptors: 0-1, -3 (Nets, Bulls, Magic)

Bulls: 0-2, -8 (Raptors, Celtics)