The ‘NBA Jam’ Cover Basketball Was Real And Someone Finally Bought It

Twitter

NBA Jam is a legendary basketball game that still has a place in gaming in a world where hyper-realistic basketball simulations are good enough that players get upset about their player ratings. It wasn’t very realistic when it debuted in 1993, but it set the standard for arcade basketball for the next few decades.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The game is still beloved to a lot of basketball fans, and it’s not hard to find a hipster barcade and see an NBA Jam machine there you can play. Eternal debates about the best team in that game happen to this day, and nostalgia is a powerful thing in this modern world. That’s why a single basketball being bought, one that you can’t even play with, is a significant bit of news.

Much of the box art for the original NBA Jam was of a custom NBA JAM basketball that appeared to be bursting through the letters JAM in the background. It was extremely early 90s style, and just a bit too colorful and etched to seem real.