Getty Image

Adam Silver has consistently entertained and sometimes implemented new ideas to improve the NBA product, among them revamping the All-Star Game and shortening the preseason to start the regular season earlier.

The league is exploring more ambitious plans for its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22, and according to reporting from ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz, a group of about a dozen executives from around the NBA hopped on a conference call on June 17 to discuss some of these initiatives. They include a midseason tournament, a play-in tournament for the final playoff seeds, and reducing the length of the regular season.

Both of these tournaments have been mentioned before, as has the idea of shortening the 82-game season. However, this is perhaps the first instance that 58 has been suggested as the ideal number of regular season games. Such a format is reminiscent of European soccer leagues, as each team would play all 29 other teams twice, once at home and once on the road. That would remove essentially all schedule imbalances and allow each team to play twice a week during the regular season, hopefully ending the practice of load management.