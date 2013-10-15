NBA LIVE 14 Announces Athlete Roster: 6 Players Representing The Future Of The NBA

10.15.13 5 years ago

With the launch of NBA LIVE 14 coming up next month on next generation consoles, today EA Sports announced a six-man athlete roster for the new game. These six players — cover man Kyrie Irving, as well as Damian Lillard, Ricky Rubio, John Wall, Kemba Walker and Victor Oladipo — represent the future of the NBA and embody the game’s ethos of “Nothing but Next.”

These six players have been heavily involved in the game’s development, lending their likenesses and expertise every step of the way. Motion capture, unique signature moves, head scans, facial performance, development… they’ve been there every step of the way, and leading up to the game’s release, they will be featured in marketing campaigns.

“The time, access and feedback these athletes have provided has been invaluable,” said NBA LIVE 14 Executive Producer Sean O’Brien. “We’ve been able to capture signature moves and unique styles through mocap sessions, and their willingness to provide open and honest feedback has helped us do so much more with the game in year one than we ever could have achieved without them.”

NBA LIVE 14 is launching in North America on November 19 and worldwide on November 22 for Xbox One and November 29 for PlayStation 4.

