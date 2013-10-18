NBA LIVE 14 Official Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer Is Here

After NBA 2K14 dropped the bomb yesterday with a sick look at their upcoming next-gen gameplay, NBA LIVE 14 came back today with their own haymaker. Featuring super smooth gameplay footage from the PS4 and Xbox One, the trailer highlights sick dribble moves from many of the game’s best little men, as well as some of the post-up game. It finishes with the cover boy, Kyrie Irving.
NBA LIVE is finally back on November 19.
Great to see actual gameplay live team. Sure 2k14’s trailer yesterday looked sweet but what I actually want to see is actual gameplay. Let the battle begin
I like how the players look like leather and that the creators didn’t feel like they were boxed in making the faces look like the actual players but like cartoon versions. I also like how slow the game play looks and how the AI doesn’t perform like real basketball players on the court. NBA Live is definitely the best basketball game that doesn’t want to be confused with a real basketball game. Good for them. F the system and what gamers really want, you do you EA.
I wanted to put something like this into words, but couldn’t be as eloquent as you. Too funny.
Ok so, NBA 2k14 looks definitely muuuuuch better!
Nice!