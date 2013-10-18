NBA LIVE 14 Official Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer Is Here

After NBA 2K14 dropped the bomb yesterday with a sick look at their upcoming next-gen gameplay, NBA LIVE 14 came back today with their own haymaker. Featuring super smooth gameplay footage from the PS4 and Xbox One, the trailer highlights sick dribble moves from many of the game’s best little men, as well as some of the post-up game. It finishes with the cover boy, Kyrie Irving.

NBA LIVE is finally back on November 19.

[RELATED: NBA LIVE 14 Announces Athlete Roster: 6 Players Representing The Future Of The NBA]

What do you think?

