Redesigning NBA Logos As Hip-Hop Artists, Because The Two Are Already Indelibly Intertwined

and expensive — 13 original rules on December 21, 1891, but the game today assimilated the majority of its moves and traditions from the inner-city playgrounds and concrete courts that have produced most of the game’s greatest players. And it was from these pockets of urban areas where DJ Kool Herc first invented hip-bop breaks while throwing parties in the Bronx during the early 1970s. Afrika Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash followed suit and hip-hop infiltrated American culture like no one could have ever predicted — certainly not Herc (who didn’t got into the sales side of things at first). The flair and bluster and bravado and one-on-one showmanship in hip-hop’s b-boys and b-girls, graffiti artists, beat boxers and the emcees who battle rap on the mic are all synonymous and interchangeable with the diction in the NBA game today. You can’t have one without the other, and while the NBA has done its part to corporatize the game today with dress codes and players speaking so easily about #brands, Allen Iverson is still kicking it with Jadakiss and rocking whatever the hell he wants when he’s being introduced as a Hall of Fame inductee; Kevin Durant is still represented by Jay Z’s agency, and LeBron used Brooklyn’s lyricist as a mentor when he first came into the league. Basketball is all over hip-hop lyrics and hip-hop is the anthem of the majority of NBA players — particularly the younger ones. So it makes sense, with the playoffs in full swing, to integrate emcee’s into every NBA logo, like hip-hop’s already done in the NBA culture at large. We’ve done them before with your favorite all-stars, but now the illest emcee’s get the NBA logo treatment. (Also, apologies in advance, Mavericks, Magic, and Sonics fans. We couldn’t resist.)Dr. James Naismith may have invented the game of basketball when he drew up his famous —
What’s with the Celtics logo? House of Pain was 3 white dudes
For a second I was gonna be the guy that didn’t catch sarcasm and started typing out song titles and lyrics.
There needs to be a font that is designed specifically for sarcasm.
Makes sense that KRS- ONE would be the choice for the Spurs since they been Teaching the NBA how to be for almost 20 years now
That was our inspiration for it.
Not sure if the Sir mix a lot OKC logo is a slap in the face to Seattle fans or OKC fans
The Mozzy one – very nice.
Biggie/knicks lol. I see what you did there
New Orleans and Memphis are dope..poor Orlando though lol
Pac was not from LA should of been snoop or Dre or ice cube
Agreed should have been Snoop
Sir Mix Alot is from Seattle. Goddammit
That Pacers one ain’t accurate. The part of Indiana Gibbs is from don’t rock with the Pacers…It’s Bulls country.
OUT OF ALL THE HOUSTON RAPPERS PAUL WALL?!!!
Somewhere Scarface is plotting his revenge.
that’s the peoples’ champ, gnometalkinbout
It’s clear that New Orleans should adopt that Lil Wayne logo as their official.
I realize Weezy is the more recognizable one now, but it feels like an oversight to Master P.
You could’ve used The D.O.C. or Vanilla Ice for Dallas. The sad thing is our biggest rappers claimed other cities lol.
The RhymeSayers one is actually dope.
I would definitely wear that on a shirt.
Wait, no apologies to the Blazers fans for giving them Pittsburgh-ass Wiz Khalifa? I mean, what was the logic there? Surely if you were playing up Portland’s “hipster mecca” reputation, you could’ve chosen Frank Ocean or Tyler the Creator or someone whose career isn’t indelibly linked with a city the majority of the way across the country (the one song Wiz will be remembered for is Pittsburgh anthem “Black and Yellow”)?
Paul Wall over Geto Boys and U.G.K. ? SMH.
These logos SUCK. Nice to know people
Nice idea, but the realization is really bad…
Did something similar but with record label logos. Have a look at it [jmvr.co.uk]
gibbs is a huge bulls fan and hates the pacers im pretty sure