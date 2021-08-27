Getty Image
The NBA Laid Out The People Who Will Need To Get The COVID Vaccine Ahead Of The 2021-22 Season

The NBA is prepared to make vaccinations against COVID-19 a crucial part of its gameday experience ahead of the 2021-22 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league is mandating that essentially everyone who is in the arena for an NBA player and is not a player or fan is vaccinated.

Charania laid out the list of people of whom this distinction falls, and essentially, an entire host of personnel — which includes head coaches, members of front offices, team employees, and stadium staffers — will need to receive the vaccine.

ESPN likewise obtained the memo that was sent around laying all of this out, and answered the biggest question associated with all of this: If the NBA is issuing such a broad mandate, why are players exempt? Basically, the answer is that it’s not something the league can do at the moment, although that could be discussed with the player’s association.

The directive specifically includes coaches, front-office members and trainers but stops short of requiring all players to be vaccinated. Leaguewide vaccination of players is subject to negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association.

Despite the inability to mandate players getting it, the most recent number we have by way of NBPA head Michele Roberts indicated 90 percent of players have been vaccinated against COVID.

