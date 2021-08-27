The NBA is prepared to make vaccinations against COVID-19 a crucial part of its gameday experience ahead of the 2021-22 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league is mandating that essentially everyone who is in the arena for an NBA player and is not a player or fan is vaccinated.

Sources: Any NBA team, arena and personnel whose role involves interactions with players and referees will be required to be fully vaccinated to have in-person interactions for the 2021-22 season — including coaches, front office and medical/equipment staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

Charania laid out the list of people of whom this distinction falls, and essentially, an entire host of personnel — which includes head coaches, members of front offices, team employees, and stadium staffers — will need to receive the vaccine.

The following NBA personnel must be fully vaccinated in order to conduct in-person interactions with players and refs: Coaching staff, medical/performance staff, equipment, front office, player development, team/arena security, PR, social media, scorer's table, attendants. https://t.co/E2EWbrTBkG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

ESPN likewise obtained the memo that was sent around laying all of this out, and answered the biggest question associated with all of this: If the NBA is issuing such a broad mandate, why are players exempt? Basically, the answer is that it’s not something the league can do at the moment, although that could be discussed with the player’s association.

The directive specifically includes coaches, front-office members and trainers but stops short of requiring all players to be vaccinated. Leaguewide vaccination of players is subject to negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association.

Despite the inability to mandate players getting it, the most recent number we have by way of NBPA head Michele Roberts indicated 90 percent of players have been vaccinated against COVID.