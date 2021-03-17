2021 NBA Mock Draft: Checking In Before The Madness

After the seemingly endless cycle of the 2020 NBA Draft, it almost feels as if the 2021 class may be short-changed. After all, the 2021 NBA Draft is at least expected to take place over the summer (albeit at a still undetermined point on the calendar), and the college basketball season featured fewer games than a typical campaign would. However, the top of the 2021 Draft is widely seen as superior to its predecessor, including a top-five that seems to be separating from the pack. Only three members of that quintet will be taking part in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga skipping college in favor of a mini-season with the G League Ignite. Still, many more casual observers will spend extended time watching college basketball in the next few weeks, and it is a great time to dive into the prospect world as a result. Here is a look at the 2021 class in mock draft form, knowing full well that movement, both in the team order and for the prospects themselves, is likely in the coming days. Note: Draft order determined by FiveThirtyEight projections as of March 15. 1. Minnesota Timberwolves – Cade Cunningham (G/F, Oklahoma State) Cunningham entered the season as the No. 1 prospect and that hasn’t changed. As often, it was popular to anoint contenders for the crown along the way but, with his stretch run in Stillwater, Cunningham left no doubt, at least in my mind. Minnesota may not end up in the top spot but, if they do, he’s the choice. 2. Houston Rockets – Jalen Green (G, G League Ignite) This is where things get tricky. From a big board standpoint, Evan Mobley is a comfortable No. 2 for me at the moment, but the Rockets have exactly one major investment on the roster and it is Christian Wood. I don’t think Mobley is a cross-off for Houston because Wood is there, but they have to at least think about it. Green has pros and cons, but his upside is sky-high as a lead scorer, and many were impressed by his performance in the G League bubble. It also has to be said that the gap between 1 and 2 may be larger than the gap between 2 and 5, so this could go a number of ways. 3. Detroit Pistons – Evan Mobley (C/F, USC) Mobley is very, very good. He’s a statistical monster, with the projection as a potential game-changer on the defensive end. There are real questions about his rebounding, but as a modern rim protector, there is a lot to love. That was the preseason pitch as well but, for me, Mobley was even better than expected on the offensive end. Is he going to be a No. 1 scorer in the NBA? Maybe not, but he won’t need to be with everything else he can do. 4. Orlando Magic – Jalen Suggs (G, Gonzaga) Gonzaga was the absolute perfect situation for Suggs, making this a slightly more difficult evaluation, but he’s been tremendous. His feel is fantastic, his skill level is sky-high, and he should defend at a high level. There are at least mild concerns about him as a primary scorer/initiator, but Suggs is going to be a quality NBA guard that can do a lot of things well, with plenty of upside beyond that. He also has the chance to really shine on the biggest stage if Gonzaga makes the deep NCAA Tournament run many expect. 5. Cleveland Cavaliers – Jonathan Kuminga (F, G League Ignite)

The G League Ignite had two top-five prospects, and Kuminga made the stronger impression at the outset. As things progressed, though, Green came on and Kuminga faded a bit, largely due to questions about his jump shot. He can (and will) be a very productive NBA player even if he can’t shoot at a high level, and it helps that Kuminga has fantastic physical traits. It’s hard to be that confident about the shooting, however, and that pushes him down a bit for now. 6. Washington Wizards – Keon Johnson (G, Tennessee) Well, here is the second start of the Draft. While that is an overstatement on some level, there is a consensus top five. If that holds, the No. 6 spot is very difficult to evaluate and project. In this case, the Wizards swing for upside. Johnson hasn’t been consistent at Tennessee, but he’s a nuclear athlete with every theoretical skill you would want. 7. Sacramento Kings – Moses Moody (G/F, Arkansas) Moody is tremendous. He is enjoying a bit of a late-season offensive breakout, pouring water on some of the fears about his upside, and he already makes shots and defends. This feels like a sweet spot for him, and I could see him going as high as No. 6. 8. Oklahoma City Thunder – Jalen Johnson (F, Duke) After his now-infamous exit from Duke, there was a narrative that Johnson could tumble, but that doesn’t seem to be playing out in the scouting community. There are concerns about the way it ended in Durham, and Johnson still can’t shoot, but he is big, physically gifted, and skilled with the ball in a way that is appealing. His range may be pretty wide, but I don’t think he’ll fall too far. The Thunder also love to take swings and this would be one. 9. Chicago Bulls – Sharife Cooper (G, Auburn) Cooper is one of the more difficult players to peg in this class, simply because there is no consensus right now. Some absolutely love his upside as a premium passer and creator with quickness and upside. Others are terrified of his size, shooting questions, and defensive issues. The Bulls are in need of an elite passer to make others better, and Coby White could be heading for a sixth man role as a result. 10. New Orleans Pelicans – Scottie Barnes (F, Florida State) There are a bunch of fascinating prospects in this class, and Barnes is one of them. He plays with fantastic feel on both ends and projects to be a high-end, versatile defender. He’s also an excellent ball mover for his size, but he can’t shoot. Like, at all. The last part wouldn’t be great in New Orleans, but everything else would be. 11. New York Knicks – James Bouknight (G, UConn) This could be near Bouknight’s floor after the way scouts and observers have been discussing him. He had a multi-week injury absence that coincided with UConn’s team-wide downturn, but Bouknight has been awesome since returning. He’s certainly more of a scorer than anything else right now, but there is polish and athleticism to go along with his skill package. 12. Charlotte Hornets – Corey Kispert (G/F, Gonzaga) There is buzz that Kispert could be taken before this, and I understand it. He’s been incredible this season and, beyond the top-five, it’s not totally unreasonable. He is quite old at 22, though, and he more or less is what he is as a player. Kispert can shoot the heck out of the ball and he’s big enough and athletic enough to hold up on defense. It is not hard to see someone falling in love and taking him before this. 13. Memphis Grizzlies – Ziaire Williams (G/F, Stanford)