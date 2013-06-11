NBA News: Lionel Hollins Officially Out As Memphis Grizzlies Coach

It seemed like an inevitable outcome for a while now, but it’s still kind of disappointing that it happened – Lionel Hollins is officially out as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

After butting heads with management and flat out being disrespected by them in front of his players, the Grizzlies informed Hollins that his contract was not going be renewed and released this statement:

Memphis, Tennessee â€“ The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team will not offer Head Coach Lionel Hollins a new contract when it expires on Sunday, June 30 and effectively immediately, he is no longer with the

organization. “After a thorough internal process, which included conversations with Lionel and his representatives, we decided as an organization to move in a different direction,” said Jason Levien, CEO & Managing Partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum. “On behalf of the Grizzlies organization I would like to thank Lionel for his service and hard work in helping this organization throughout his years in Vancouver and Memphis,” Levien continued. “Lionel, the coaching staff, the

players and the organization achieved new heights this season with our run to the Western Conference Finals and for that, we are grateful. The entire Grizzlies family wishes Lionel all the best and great success as he moves

forward in his career.” The 22-year NBA coaching veteran was an original member of the Vancouver franchise and was a staple on the coaching sidelines for 10 of its first 12 seasons (1995-00, 2002-07). Hollins also served as the club’s interim head

coach on two separate occasions. Hollins guided Vancouver to an 18-42 finish (.300) in 1999-00, replacing Brian Hill after the team started the season 4-18 (.182), and again took over for four games in 2004-05 following the

resignation of Hall of Famer Hubie Brown. Hollins owns an overall career head coaching record of 214-201 (.516), including two stints as Grizzlies interim head coach. In 35 career playoff games, he holds an overall record of 18-

17 (.514). “We have begun to identify our next head coach, who we feel can best move us forward,” Levien further said.

Look for the team to get in touch with this guy as well as Alvin Gentry and Grizz assistant David Joerger.

