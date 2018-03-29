Seven NBA Teams Will Reportedly Wear Throwback Uniforms Next Season

Getty Image

Eight NBA franchises were outfitted with Classic edition uniforms — better known as throwbacks — for the 2017-18 season as Nike took over the uni production for the league. The Hawks, Hornets, Warriors, Pacers, Lakers, Heat, Bucks, and Suns were the squads that donned throwbacks this year.

For 2018-19, Nike will provide seven teams with Classic unis, as reported by Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net who also broke the news on the eight Classic uniforms for this season. Burry notes that he does not know the exact details on the uniforms beyond the primary color, but based on that he mocked up guesses for what each of the uniforms will look like, with varying confidence (that you can view here).

The seven franchises that will get throwback uniforms for next season are the Hawks, Hornets, Warriors, Pacers, Timberwolves, Magic, and Jazz. As you’ll note, only three of those teams are different from last year’s group, although each of the four will get a different Classic look for 2018-19.