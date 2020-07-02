The NBA is conducting a number of COVID-19 tests with the hopes of making sure that individuals who have caught the virus can isolate themselves and get healthy ahead of the upcoming bubble league in Orlando. In a previous round of testing, the first that the league has done since players began reporting to their team facilities, 16 positive tests were reported among 302 tests.

Thursday morning brought the latest word from the league on COVID testing, both among players and a number of team staffers. According to the league, nine more cases of COVID-19 have popped up following 344 tests performed on players that occurred between June 24-29. This means that, in total, 25 positive tests have been identified among players. Beyond them, the NBA performed 884 tests among team staffers with 10 positive tests.

According to a release by the league, those who have tested positive are required to “remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician.” According to a memo sent out by the NBA several weeks ago, teams will begin flying down to Orlando for the bubble league starting on July 7, and it is unclear if or when those who test positive will be able to join their teams. There are, of course, still concerns about cases going unidentified prior to entering the bubble as the virus works its way through an individual’s body, as evidenced by Major League Soccer and a collection of positive tests that have occurred during their Disney bubble league among members of FC Dallas and the Columbus Crew.