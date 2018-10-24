NBA Picks And Betting Guide For 10/24/18

Getty Image

It’s a Wednesday night which means tons of games coming your way from the National Basketball Association. There are 11 games on this fine evening, headlined by the Lakers seeking out their first win of the season in Phoenix as a mild road favorite, Luka Doncic and Trae Young meeting in Atlanta, Minnesota heading to Toronto to face the red-hot Raptors, the Jazz visiting Houston, and Philadelphia taking on Milwaukee.

We’ll take a look at trends for each game, but first just a general note that Overs are an absurd 33-18 to start the season in the NBA. Below that you’ll find our staff’s picks for all of those games, with Chris Barnewall taking the lead in our season-long rankings at a game over .500 picking against the spread, while I remain in a distant last place 17 games under .500, which seems unfathomable. I hope at this point you are just fading me blindly, because you’d be up a significant amount of money.

Brooklyn Nets (+3) at Cleveland Cavaliers, O/U 226.5

The Cavs are 2-1 ATS this season, but 0-1 as a favorite, as they got blasted at home by the Hawks in their last game. The Nets are 1-1 as a road dog, covering in Detroit to open the season, but getting blown out in Indiana on Saturday.

That game against the Pacers was the first time Brooklyn has gone Over this season in three games, while the Cavs have seen the Over hit in all three of their games so fra.

Dallas Mavericks (-2) at Atlanta Hawks, O/U 236.5

The Mavs started the season with a bad loss in Phoenix, but back-to-back home wins and covers have them back on track as they head to Atlanta. It’s the Hawks first time at home, opening up the newly renovated State Farm Arena with a 1-2 record on the court and against the spread.

The two teams are a combined 5-1 on Overs this season, with Dallas having the lone performance that’s come in Under. No one is predicting defense in this one, hence the 236.5 point total.

New York Knicks (+8) at Miami Heat, O/U 219

The Knicks have been feisty so far this season, as they are 3-0-1 against the spread on the year. Miami is 1-2 against the spread and lost outright to Charlotte in their one game as a home favorite.

The Knicks are 2-2 on totals while the Heat are 2-1 on Overs this season, with the Heat going over in their one home game against Charlotte.

Minnesota Timberwolves (+8) at Toronto Raptors, O/U 229

The Raptors have dominated to open the season, with a 3-1 record against the spread (2-1 as a home favorite with the one loss being a backdoor by Cleveland). The Wolves, meanwhile, have gone 0-2 as a road underdog against the spread.

The two teams are a combined 7-1 on Overs this season, and Minnesota’s defense has been much worse on the road, although their worst effort was without Jimmy butler.

Charlotte Hornets (-4.5) at Chicago Bulls, O/U 231

The Hornets are 3-1 ATS, with their lone failure to cover coming in their last game in Toronto. The Bulls are 1-2 ATS, but were one free throw away from a cover in their loss to the Mavericks.

The Bulls have gone over in two of three games, and their defense is atrocious, hence the 231 point total here. The Hornets are 3-1 on Overs and Kemba Walker figures to have another monster night with Kris Dunn now out for the next month.