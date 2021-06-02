Getty Image
NBA Players Lost Their Minds Over Damian Lillard’s Monster Night Against The Nuggets

Damian Lillard is a maniac. Despite the fact that the Portland Trail Blazers fell in Game 5 of their first round series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, Lillard put forth a performance for the ages. The All-NBA guard’s record-setting night involved him scoring 55 points with 10 assists, six rebounds, and three blocks. He hit 12 threes, setting the NBA playoffs record for threes in a game. But ultimately, Denver won in double overtime, 147-140.

Lillard has carved out a reputation for being one of, if not the, best clutch players in the league, constantly hitting monster shot after monster shot and rising up to meet the moment. He did all of that and then some, hitting game-tying threes at the end of the fourth quarter and regulation to keep the Blazers in the game. Again, they ultimately came up short, by the effort by Lillard was nothing short of heroic.

A game recognize game situation popped up during the game, as a number of current and former NBA players could do nothing but hop onto Twitter and praise Lillard for his performance.

Kevin Durant, in particular, was blown away by what he saw out of Portland’s star.

Game 6 between the Nuggets and the Blazers will take place on Thursday, June 3 in Portland. The game is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

