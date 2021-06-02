Damian Lillard is a maniac. Despite the fact that the Portland Trail Blazers fell in Game 5 of their first round series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, Lillard put forth a performance for the ages. The All-NBA guard’s record-setting night involved him scoring 55 points with 10 assists, six rebounds, and three blocks. He hit 12 threes, setting the NBA playoffs record for threes in a game. But ultimately, Denver won in double overtime, 147-140.

Lillard has carved out a reputation for being one of, if not the, best clutch players in the league, constantly hitting monster shot after monster shot and rising up to meet the moment. He did all of that and then some, hitting game-tying threes at the end of the fourth quarter and regulation to keep the Blazers in the game. Again, they ultimately came up short, by the effort by Lillard was nothing short of heroic.

A game recognize game situation popped up during the game, as a number of current and former NBA players could do nothing but hop onto Twitter and praise Lillard for his performance.

Yep! We’ve seen that one before @Dame_Lillard 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2021

Dame MF’n Dolla!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) June 2, 2021

OMFG DAME ! — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) June 2, 2021

Dame is going crazy — Ian Clark (@IanClark) June 2, 2021

Dame is still in Space Jam mode — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 2, 2021

What is going on??? — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 2, 2021

Dame… — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) June 2, 2021

Dame — TJ Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) June 2, 2021

DOLLA!!!!!! Somebody tell my guy Malone, DAME CAN BEAT YOU!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2021

Dame 🔥🔥🔥 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) June 2, 2021

🇦🇷No puedo creer lo que estoy viendo. #Lillard

🇺🇲I cannot believe my eyes! #Lillard — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 2, 2021

Dame is unbelievable smh lol — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) June 2, 2021

Thank you @Dame_Lillard we appreciate the show #respect — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) June 2, 2021

Wow — TJ Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) June 2, 2021

No way! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 2, 2021

.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021

wild — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 2, 2021

Dame….🤯 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 2, 2021

Dame is just ridiculous!!! — Tim Frazier (@Timfraz23) June 2, 2021

Kevin Durant, in particular, was blown away by what he saw out of Portland’s star.

I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

God mode. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

This a spiritual experience. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

Game 6 between the Nuggets and the Blazers will take place on Thursday, June 3 in Portland. The game is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.