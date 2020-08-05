NBA Bubble Power Rankings Week 1: The Restart Is Underway

After nearly five months in the wilderness, the NBA season is underway again and, as a result, DIME is back with power rankings. A lot has changed in the world since March 10 but, in basketball circles, the status quo is largely still in play, even with a few exceptions.

If nothing else, 22 of the league’s 30 teams are in Orlando taking part in seeding games and each franchise has at least two games under the belt at this juncture. That gives us just enough to provide overreactions and, with a long way to go before the marathon postseason even begins, let’s get weird with power rankings that are (almost) entirely focused on what’s happening in the bubble.

1. Toronto Raptors (2-0, Last week — n/a)

Are the Raptors actually the best team in the NBA? Maybe not. However, Toronto began their Orlando run with a 2-0 record that included wins over the Heat and the Lakers. In general, the Raptors are for real, and they shouldn’t be ignored.

2. Phoenix Suns (3-0, Last week — n/a)



Well, I tried to tell you that these were bubble-based rankings, so let’s have some fun. Obviously, the Suns aren’t the second-best team in the league, but Phoenix is 3-0 in Orlando and they are riding high after wins over the Mavericks and Clippers. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and company are generating buzz as a playoff sleeper for 2021, but they aren’t quite dead in 2020 either.

3. Indiana Pacers (3-0, Last week — n/a)





In three games in Orlando, TJ Warren is averaging 39.7 points per game. That’s not a misprint. He’s not the only reason that the Pacers are 3-0 but, given that Indiana is operating shorthanded in the bubble, Warren’s stellar performance has been huge.

4. Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, Last week — n/a)



With only three unblemished teams, somebody had to be here, and it probably needs to be the Lakers. LeBron and company did run into the Toronto buzzsaw but, otherwise, the Lakers have quality wins over the Clippers and Jazz. They also happen to the betting favorite (or at least one of them) to win the title.

5. Miami Heat (2-1, Last week — n/a)



Oh look, another team that lost to the Raptors. Like the Lakers, the Heat have two really good wins (over the Nuggets and Celtics) and Miami’s most recent performance was stellar to get a victory without Jimmy Butler on Tuesday.

6. San Antonio Spurs (2-1, Last week — n/a)



In stunning fashion, the Spurs are playing quite well in Orlando. They came quite close to a 3-0 start and, while DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay are prominently involved, there is a real youth movement happening. Gregg Popovich has (rightly) unleashed Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson, and company, with Derrick White looking good as well. The Spurs are interesting again.