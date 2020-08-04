After allowing 53 points in a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers’ T.J. Warren to begin their NBA bubble journey, the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to be in good shape against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening. Brett Brown’s team held a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and, given Philadelphia’s talent advantage against a San Antonio team playing without LaMarcus Aldridge, the 76ers were rightfully seen as massive favorites to secure a win. However, Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch, and the Spurs actually held a two-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

Enter Shake Milton, who buried a badly needed three-pointer to give Philadelphia a one-point lead with six seconds remaining.

Eventually, the Sixers would prevail by a final score of 132-130, continuing the trend of high-scoring affairs in the NBA’s bubble. As for Milton, the former SMU guard finished with 16 points in 26 minutes, including the single biggest shot of the night.

Elsewhere, it was a quiet night for Ben Simmons, who scored only eight points and grabbed two rebounds in 25 minutes. Fortunately, Tobias Harris (25 points, six rebounds) and Joel Embiid (27 points, nine rebounds) carried the load for the Sixers.

On one hand, it is certainly troubling that Philadelphia’s uber-talented defense allowed the short-handed Spurs to score 130 points, including 43 points on 71 percent shooting in the closing frame. Still, the Sixers managed to pick up their first win in Orlando and, if nothing else, they avoided the inevitable negativity that would have arrived if the result turned sour.