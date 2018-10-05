Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 27-55 (13th in East)

Players Added: Wendell Carter Jr. (draft), Antonius Cleveland (waivers), Chandler Hutchison (draft), Jabari Parker (free agency)

Players Lost: Jerian Grant (trade with ORL), Sean Kilpatrick (waivers), David Nwaba (free agency), Quincy Pondexter (free agency), Julyan Stone (trade with CHA), Noah Vonleh (free agency), Paul Zipser (waivers)

Projected Team MVP: Lauri Markkanen

It might be a reach to say that Markkanen is the team’s MVP front-runner, largely due to the fact that he will miss extended time at the beginning of the campaign. The former Arizona standout suffered an elbow injury that will keep him on the sideline for a while and, in the process, this decision became more difficult.

However, there really isn’t another great option. The Bulls do have intriguing talent, including rookie Wendell Carter Jr., Zach LaVine and the newly-signed Jabari Parker. With that said, Chicago probably needs Markkanen to be the best player on the roster, at least when considering that it would be difficult for Parker and/or LaVine to make the defensive jump necessary to break through at the top.

If Markkanen can come back within a few weeks of the start of the season, he has the highest upside on the roster, particularly if one believes that he can defend at a passable level. The overarching takeaway is that this is a team without a definitive No. 1 option but Markkanen has that ability in the future.