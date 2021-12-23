Last year’s Phoenix Suns didn’t come out of nowhere, but it sure felt like it. When Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals tipped off, Devin Booker was the only person from the coaching staff or roster who had been in Phoenix prior to 2019. Their rise was fast, but after surging to a 25-5 start this season, there’s no more doubting it. If rival NBA teams can take anything away from this quick catapult to the top of the league, it’s how competency can make middling teams good, and good teams great.

For James Jones, it was no accident. When he took over as general manager in 2019, he told reporters, “We need to add guys in their prime. We need to raise the floor of our team. And you only do that with NBA players – not prospects, but NBA players. So, we’ll focus on acquiring those guys via all the channels we can.” In the next 18 months, Jones would trade for Dario Saric, draft a 23-year-old Cameron Johnson, sign Ricky Rubio, trade for Chris Paul, sign Jae Crowder, and trade for Torrey Craig. Having better players up and down a roster makes it harder for a team to lose, but the Suns had spent years losing, eroding away anything approaching a foundation. For Jones, the additions of Rubio, Paul, and Crowder, in particular, helped lay a foundation of competency and professionalism, which was desperately needed in order to get the Suns’ young core get to the next level.

Jones isn’t the first GM to see this dynamic play out on his team, though he may have been more aggressive in pursuing it. The Suns also aren’t the only NBA team that has seen competency pay off in recent years. Across the league, a premium has been placed on being good as soon as possible due to evened-out lottery odds, increased star movement, and players using their leverage over teams earlier in their careers.

As the NBA says goodbye to an era in the late 2010s in which seemingly a half-dozen teams entered every season prepared to tank, one can argue the Suns were one of the teams that showed the perils of pursuing that model without the requisite level of patience and franchise-wide buy-in. When Ryan McDonough was running the franchise and shooting for high lottery picks every year, Suns fans learned quickly the pain of half-heartedly tanking. One year the Suns might bench Eric Bledsoe during a career-best year in the name of losing, but then turn around and give Trevor Ariza nearly $20 million in free agency a couple years later. Without top-down buy-in, tanking does not work, and getting an organization from ownership through the coaching staff on board is a difficult task.

That’s especially the case now. Because the three worst teams in the NBA all getting an equal shot at the No. 1 overall pick (14 percent) due to lottery rule changes, it hardly makes sense to set your team up for failure for too long. That’s why in 2021, Orlando and Oklahoma City are the only franchises that don’t seem to care about winning all the much. Fellow bottom-dwellers Houston and Detroit are playing their veterans or at the very least empowering young players to develop, and even the Thunder and Magic have been competitive for stretches when they’ve been healthy.

As the franchise decided to prioritize bringing in players who raised their floor over continuously swinging high in the lottery, the Suns reinforced another lesson in the NBA. As we saw in the summer of 2019 when Kawhi Leonard chose the Clippers and the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving package went to Brooklyn, being an appealing market helps, but it’s not enough to woo superstars anymore.

When Durant got to Brooklyn, he explained that the Nets’ continuity, player development, and winning culture appealed to him. Playing near home was a big factor for Leonard, and teaming up with Paul George was clearly appealing, but it’s hard to imagine that being enough if not for the Clippers’ track record of winning in years leading up to his free agency. The Clippers can thank the Lob City stars for that, but even as they transitioned out of the Lob City era, they remained competitive even without much in the way of superstar talent.

Likewise, this Suns team can thank Rubio, Aron Baynes, and even Kelly Oubre Jr. Those are the guys who helped pull the Suns out of the black hole they were facing down, bringing the Suns’ young core along with them, and ultimately opening up a window for the team to go 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble, attract the attention of Chris Paul, and make way for a Finals run.