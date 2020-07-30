How Regional Bubbles Might Work For A 2020-21 NBA Season

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it had its second straight week without a positive test in the Disney bubble, once again indicating that their testing quarantine protocols for those entering the bubble have been successful. While there is still a ways to go, it’s a good start, but given the problems facing Major League Baseball with the Miami Marlins outbreak, it is hard to see a path to a normal sports season until a vaccine is available nationwide.

As such, this week marked the first time that a prominent figure publicly noted the potential need for a bubble for the 2020-21 season, even if just for the start. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts noted on Tuesday that, if things remain as they are now, she doesn’t see a path towards a 2020-21 season that isn’t in a bubble of some sort. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone paying attention, but it is notable in that it indicates the league and players association recognize that fact, which is not always a given considering how other leagues are operating.

While there’s hope for a vaccine to arrive in late 2020 or early 2021, the plan cannot be to start a season in December with the expectation of a widely available vaccine that would allow fans in arenas (or even travel from city to city) to be safe. It’s possible the league could push their season start back in hopes of a vaccine, but if starting in December is what they insist upon, alternative plans must be discussed. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski elaborated on Wednesday, all options are on the table (which, again, not a surprise) including the potential for regional pod bubbles.

NBA’s priority remains to get fans into arenas next season. Regional pods for extended periods are among brainstorms, but preference would be that those are finite in length, sources said. For example: A month or two inside, a month out. Early in planning; everything's on table. https://t.co/fkuSyy1TwG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2020

This is a concept that I’ve put a reasonable amount of thought into over the past few weeks as I’ve failed to see a path to a regular season outside of bubbles until a vaccine is available. As such, I want to lay out how I think this plan may work, with the disclaimer that this is purely my personal concept. There are a couple paths the league could take with regards to the size of their bubbles, from two 15-team bubbles for each conference to six divisional bubbles to break things down even further, with pros and cons for each.

Two conference bubbles would allow for more diversity in games played, as teams would be able to matchup with all 14 other teams in their conference, but it would require more rooms, court space, and a larger bubble to make it work — and, likely, a longer stay. A smaller bubble may allow for families to join thanks to needing fewer rooms in each location for players and staff (which, if schools end up shifting to online learning, might be something players would be interested in) and would boost player morale, but would limit the options for teams to play just those other four or five teams.

If the NBA is hoping for fans in arenas at some point, then the smaller bubbles might be their choice in an effort to provide flexibility and also an opportunity for more family time for players. As Woj notes, the possibility of giving players some time off from the bubbles is something that could happen, and that timeline would work better with a smaller bubble. If families are not able to be in the bubble — which again, is dependent largely on outside factors like what schools do — this would possibly be the compromise for players not looking to deal with a long-term bubble that would keep them from their families.

Let’s take the six divisional pods as an example. It’s possible they could plan on two months inside a pod, playing 16 games in 32 days, with a 10-day quarantine period and a two-week training camp prior to the start of the season, and then give players two weeks to go home and be with family.