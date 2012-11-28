NBA Releases List of Top-Selling Jerseys; LeBron James and New York Knicks are Big Winners

This morning the NBA officially released their list of the top-selling jerseys and merchandise, and the big winners areand a hugely resurgent New York Knicks franchise

LeBron reclaims the title of the NBA’s most popular jersey – the first time he has held the spot since April of 2011 – by jumping from No. 4 on the list to overtake Derrick Rose at No. 1, who slipped to No. 5 on the list.

Here is how the Top 15 Players shakes out:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat

2. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

6. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

7. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

8. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

9. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

11. Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets

12. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers

14. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

15. Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

This ranking marks Russell Westbrook’s debut on the list and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul each move up four spots from last year to Nos. 6 and 10, respectively.

