NBA Releases List of Top-Selling Jerseys; LeBron James and New York Knicks are Big Winners

#Paul Pierce #Russell Westbrook #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony #Blake Griffin
11.28.12 6 years ago
This morning the NBA officially released their list of the top-selling jerseys and merchandise, and the big winners are LeBron James and a hugely resurgent New York Knicks franchise.

LeBron reclaims the title of the NBA’s most popular jersey – the first time he has held the spot since April of 2011 – by jumping from No. 4 on the list to overtake Derrick Rose at No. 1, who slipped to No. 5 on the list.

Here is how the Top 15 Players shakes out:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat
2. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
4. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks
5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
6. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics
7. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
8. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
9. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers
10. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers
11. Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets
12. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers
14. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics
15. Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

This ranking marks Russell Westbrook’s debut on the list and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul each move up four spots from last year to Nos. 6 and 10, respectively.

Click here to see the official ranking for the NBA’s Top Selling Teams

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Russell Westbrook#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIAMI HEATNEW YORK KNICKSPAUL PIERCERAJON RONDOReal StoriesRUSSELL WESTBROOKSTEVE NASH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP