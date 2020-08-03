As the NBA restarted its season in Orlando one of the major on-court questions was: What would the actual basketball look like after four months off?

No one knew exactly what the rust levels would be on either end, and on top of that, there wasn’t really an understanding of how quickly teams would get into an aggressive, competitive mindset as the playoffs loomed. The resounding answer after the first weekend of games has been that the quality of play has been very good, particularly on offense, and, maybe most importantly, the games have been, with a few exceptions, wildly competitive and entertaining to watch.

In hindsight, the latter point might should’ve been expected, at least early on, as we’ve trimmed the fat, per se, off of the league by bringing the 22 best teams. Now, not all of them are at full strength and as such games involving the Nets and Wizards (and Kings, for less clear reasons) have been pretty rough when they aren’t playing each other. But otherwise, the games have been terrific, with some overtime action, a number of games decided on the final possession, and just generally tense, competitive hoops despite the layoff.

When the bubble was first being discussed, I floated the idea of using it to test out a potential format for the midseason tournament that the league seems insistent on trying to make happen. After a weekend of games, I’ve decided that the bubble has shown us a great format for how to bring more excitement to the end of the regular season, without needing to add more games and a tournament for prizes no one really cares about.

This concept was borne out of a brief Twitter discussion I had with Matt Moore of the Action Network, after he noted how the games were benefiting from being among the very best teams. Instead of bringing soccer’s in-season tournaments to basketball, I propose instead to bring in-season relegation, of sorts.

people love talking about bringing relegation to U.S. sports and i think the real answer for how it could work is to do something like this with in-season relegation, essentially, rather than 2 leagues. https://t.co/GFEbUWJqm4 — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) August 3, 2020

American sports fans have long been fascinated with the concept of relegation and promotion (as evidenced by the Premier League, where the bottom-performing teams are pushed to a “lower division” while the best teams have a chance to play the highest level), but the way leagues are structured here makes it impossible, given the lack of a second division. My thought is, given that NBA teams would never go for creating two full on different divisions, why not do it in-season and effectively lock in the playoff races earlier in favor of a second half push for seeding, with the rest of the league scrapping for a few remaining playoff positions.

They could choose one of two options, the first being resetting the table like they did with the bubble and bringing the 20 or 22 best teams to the next round and playing for seeding and position. However, an idea Matt floated that I too am partial to is making the cut even higher and separating the best teams from the NBA, regardless of conference, and having them play each other on a balanced schedule close to the season to determine seeding, with the others battling for playoff position.