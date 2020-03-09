NBA Rookie Watch: Jordan Poole Is Battling Back

Each year, there are a handful of rookies that struggle, even more so than typical first-players do. In 2019-20, the early candidates included lottery picks like Cam Reddish, Jarrett Culver and R.J. Barrett, but the No. 28 overall pick, Jordan Poole, certainly fell into that category for the Golden State Warriors.

In some ways, that wasn’t a total shock, especially when remembering that Golden State’s choice to select Poole with a first-round pick was a bit of a surprise in the moment. The former Michigan guard certainly had talent and intriguing upside as an offensive player but, only a few weeks earlier, it wasn’t a lock that Poole would even declare for the draft, much less be selected with a top-30 pick.

Poole’s numbers in the early going were admittedly troubling, though, with rock-bottom defensive metrics standing alongside a 25.4 percent shooting clip from the field and a 24.2 percent mark from three-point range. In fact, a few of the “catch-all” metrics pegged Poole as one of the worst players in the NBA in that sample and, in truth, it would’ve been difficult to argue otherwise. That downturn earned Poole a three-game stint in the G League, where he performed well, and since returning, the 20-year-old has been markedly better.

His numbers in 27 games since coming back from the G League still appear to be relatively pedestrian, with 40.2 percent from the floor, 31.5 percent from three-point range and 10.4 points per game. Still, those number reflect tangible improvement and, in a 10-game stretch from Feb. 5 through Mar. 5, Poole scored in double-figures in every game, averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 assists with improved shooting efficiency.

If nothing else, the consensus seems to be that Poole is figuring things out and the game is slowing down, which is evidenced with the eye test, as well as the numbers.

“I think that’s what I see with Jordan,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently said of Poole’s game slowing down and improving with increased confidence. “He’s gained a lot of confidence since the beginning of the year. He’s worked hard and he’s done a good job.”

It is far from a lock that Poole will be a key piece of the Warriors moving forward. In fact, second-round pick Eric Paschall has soundly outplayed him this season and, even with Stephen Curry’s return making it easier on everyone, Poole’s path to regular playing time on a team with both Curry and Klay Thompson might be blocked in certain respects.

In the end, though, it isn’t easy to make jokes about Jordan Poole anymore and his improvement from October to March is notable and impressive. He is a (very) talented shot creator and, if his passing acumen continues to shine as it has in the latest stretch, Golden State’s gamble may work out quite well.