NBA Rookie Watch: Is It Time To Worry About R.J. Barrett?

The first two players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft are enjoying unbelievably positive rookie campaigns. No. 2 pick Ja Morant is the Rookie of the Year favorite, leading the Memphis Grizzlies with strong season-long contributions, and No. 1 pick Zion Williamson is lighting the league on fire since making his delayed debut. However, the No. 3 overall pick, New York Knicks wing R.J. Barrett, hasn’t found his footing just yet, and whispers already are circulating about his struggles.

On the bright side, Barrett ranks near the top of the rookie class in both scoring and rebounding on a per-game basis. Without a deeper look, Barrett’s counting stats look just fine and, along the way, he has a handful of 20-point games that mask some of the more escalated issues.

Efficiency is the central issue for Barrett and, in some ways, that was foreseeable based on his collegiate approach. With the stretch run looming, he is shooting 38.9% from the floor, 30.8% from three and 60.7% from the free throw line. Those numbers are fairly dire and, since returning from a nine-game injury absence, Barrett is shooting just 34.5% from the floor and 1-of-13 from three. His three-point shooting was a documented question mark as Barrett entered the league, but perhaps the more damaging subplot is his inability to maintain efficiency inside the arc.

Barrett is shooting just 41.8% on two-point attempts, which is a far cry from his 53% mark on the same shots in college. He relied heavily on his physicality to overwhelm collegiate defenders and, with athleticism that isn’t off the charts by NBA standards, Barrett has found tough sledding. The free throw woes are also an issue, albeit a secondary one, in that his college free throw shooting was already substandard (66.5%) and that isn’t a figure that can provide him with insurance if other approaches fail.

At the moment, Barrett doesn’t excel in any one category, with an assist-to-turnover rate barely above water and a sub-400 ranking in ESPN’s defensive RPM. In short, Barrett ranks as one of the worst players in the NBA this season by several advanced metrics, and it is tough to refute that perception.

Barrett is only 19 years old, so it is crucial not to pour dirt on him as a prospect after what is still a small sample size. In contrast, it has to be discussed that his path to NBA success stems from the ability to score at a high level and, if he can’t maintain the requisite efficiency to soak up possessions, it is difficult to envision things “working” at the top of the NBA, especially without high-end defensive, passing or floor-spacing aptitude. Barrett’s struggles aren’t unique to young lottery prospects that have entered the dysfunction that is the Knicks organization, as Kevin Knox had similar woes a year ago, and it is there that may be of chief concern.

Not only does Barrett have multiple areas he needs to improve in, he will have to do so within an organization that does not have much of any track record of success with player development, particularly on the perimeter. That will make things more difficult, but if he can begin to show progress in New York of all places, it would be quite the indicator of his work ethic.

With that said, let’s roll into this week’s DIME rookie watch.

Honorable Mentions

De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish – Atlanta is playing better basketball, posting a 9-9 record in the last 18 games, and that coincides with some intriguing play from Hunter and Reddish. If anything, Reddish has probably been better than Hunter over the last few months (after a horrid start) but both are prominent pieces and performing adequately with a ton of minutes.

10) Coby White